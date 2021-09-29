Cardi B Rocks Outrageous Look on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

This isn’t the first time the artist has turned heads in an archival creation by Thierry Mugler.

Cardi B’s dramatic red carpet entrance made headlines at the 2019 Grammys. At the time, the “WAP” rapper looked like a walking piece of art when she donned the Venus oyster gown from the luxury brand.

And similar to the red hot number she wore in Paris, Cardi’s Grammys dress was from the designer’s 1995 couture collection.

The award-winning artist’s statement-making style moment comes less than a month after she welcomed her baby boy on Sept. 4.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi and Offset said in a joint statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The couple has yet to publicly share any other details about their little one. Their newborn joins 3-year-old, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Additionally, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6, from previous relationships.