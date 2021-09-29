Cardi B Rocks Outrageous Look on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Cardi B Rocks Outrageous Look on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

This isn’t the first time the artist has turned heads in an archival creation by Thierry Mugler.

Cardi B’s dramatic red carpet entrance made headlines at the 2019 Grammys. At the time, the “WAP” rapper looked like a walking piece of art when she donned the Venus oyster gown from the luxury brand.

And similar to the red hot number she wore in Paris, Cardi’s Grammys dress was from the designer’s 1995 couture collection.

The award-winning artist’s statement-making style moment comes less than a month after she welcomed her baby boy on Sept. 4.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” E! spoke with Cardi and Offset. News in a joint statement. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The couple has yet to publicly share any other details about their little one. Their newborn joins 3-year-old, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Additionally, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6, from previous relationships.

Latest News

Previous articlePeople are willing to celebrate the holidays in an unconventional way – can you relate?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact