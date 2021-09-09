Cardi B Offset Dad to 5 Adorable Kids Glimpse inside the Rapper’s Fatherhood!

Offset is much more than a hip-hop artist and part of the Migos. He is also a family man who has five children. Cardi B gave birth to their second baby together, a boy.

Migos rapper Offset – real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus – has actually made a name for himself as a great father. His last solo album, even, was released in 2007. Name “Father of 4.”

It’s possible that the public only knows Cardi B as the father of Kulture Cephus, the rapper’s daughter with Cardi B. They have shared some amazing moments together. It ups, and it’s downed. Celebrities also help to elevate their status.

Offset performs with Migos during the 42nd Annual McDonald’s All American Games, State Farm Arena on February 27, 2019.

CARDI & OFFSET’S NEWBORN

Just this week, Offset & Cardi B Welcome They welcomed their second child into this world. They shared photos of their adorable newborn son with the world. He was born on September 4, 2021.

Cardi B and Offset are absolutely in love with their baby boy in the photos they took together. Most of the photos were taken at the hospital where the babies were born. “I Like It”The rapper was in recovery. They previously revealed that they were expecting at last June’s BET Awards.

JORDAN CEPHUS

Aside from his kids with Cardi, Offset is also the father of Three other beautiful children. His first child is an 11-year-old boy named Jordan who is often seen in photos with his father.

Justine Watson was the rapper’s girlfriend. Unfortunately, she’s a bit secretive and no one knew Jordan until she sued Offset to pay child support in 2017. According to reports Watson claimed Offset had not paid child support. According to reports, Offset also refused to pay for medical expenses.

KODY KIARI CEPHUS

Kody Cephus, Offset’s second baby, is his ex-girlfriend Oriel Jamie. Kody was born on March 2, 2015, through Offset’s ex-girlfriend, Oriel Jamie. Offset and Kody seem to be in a good marriage, but Jamie seems to have had issues in the past.

Although it’s not clear if Jamie and Offset have reconciled, Offset seems to have an explicit agreement regarding Offset’s role within Kody’s daily life.

KALEA MARIE CEPHUS

Kalea Marie cephus is Offset’s third child. She is Offset’s daughter with ex-girlfriend Shya L’Amour, who is also his child. As in every relationship Offset has experienced, his time with L’Amour had its share of drama.

L’Amour had previously taken to Instagram to complain that Offset had neglected her child. But she did eventually cool down and even complimented Offset’s relationship with Cardi.

HAPPY WITH ARDI

Cardi has two children with the rapper. Baby Kulture was born in 2018 and Offset clearly holds a special place for her. Offset even tattooed his name on her face. Cardi and Offset are thrilled to have a son. They sent an email to HollywoodLife in which they stated that their son was born.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi B and Offset secretly married in September 2017. Kulture was born the next year. Although they had their ups and downs, they persevered and now live happily ever after.