Cardi B Concertgoer files Battery Report after Rapper Throws Her Mic into Audience

A woman who says she was struck by Cardi B’s microphone on Saturday reported the incident to Las Vegas Metro PD the next day.

During Cardi’s show at Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas, a woman in the audience threw liquid at the rapper, who immediately retaliated by throwing her microphone back at the woman. Cardi may have hit the target but her microphone bounced and struck another woman. Uncertain who reported the story.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the Las Vegas Police Department’s Public Information Office shared in a statement to the media. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. A concert was interrupted by an object that had been thrown on stage. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

The details of the incident were not provided.

According to TMZ the rapper The list has been updated As a suspect of battery

has reached out to both Cardi’s representative for comment.

The Rapper Retweeted a video of the incident captioned “Jealous Ass Bitch!”

Cardi, along with her DJ, had asked the crowd to spray water on Cardi in order to cool off during the triple-digit heat. Her reaction, however, was not consistent with this request. The security guards went to the audience and took the man away when Cardi threw her microphone.

Cardi B’s concert was the latest to exhibit a trend of audience members throwing things at performers. Harry Styles and Kelsea ballerini have all been hit with solid objects thrown by audience members. Drake was hit on the arm, but some entertainers were struck in the head. One fan threw ashes onto the stage at P!nk’s show.