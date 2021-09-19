Capricorn weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for September 19

CAPRICORN

DEC 22 – JAN 20

The sun goes to the top of your chart and lifts you up to new levels.

When you need to find confidence, it’s there.

Mercury increases brain power, while Mars adds Do It-Now determination.

Although you may have been friends with Virgos who are career-minded many times, this week is different.

If you’re already in love, make the future real by setting a shared date.

DESTINY DAYS: Word skills fly on Tuesday – in writing and face-to-face.

Start an address update on Friday. Make sure you have the correct names.

Give in to wild weekend love.

MAKE THIS THE WEEK YOU: Respond to what people say, not what you wish they would.

Your life is your story.

FEELINGS AND FREEDOM: Been speaking for ages yet never feel you are heard?

This can be fixed by the full moon.

This full moon can increase communication power, but it also gives you the trust and respect for your feelings, which is something that you should prioritize over all else.

Your new passion scale will be determined by how others respond to it.

Imagination runs riot with Uranus on the loose – you can get frisky

fantasies out of your mind and into your diary, almost overnight.

