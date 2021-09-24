Canelo Alvarez says Caleb Plant insulted his mum before violent press conference brawl

Canelo Alvarez says Caleb Plant insulted his mum before violent press conference brawl
By Brandon Pitt
Canelo Alvarez has revealed Caleb Plant insulting his mother was the cause of their press conference turning nasty.

Alvarez pushed Plant first, before they got into a fight at the MGM Grand on Friday November 6.

Plant countered by swinging a lefthook in Alvarez’s direction. This was swiftly dodged and Alvarez returned with another left hook drawing blood.

The boxers chatted for a while before the altercation. It was evident that Plant had made digs at Alvarez’s mom.



Canelo Alvarez slaps Caleb Plant during a face-off before a press conference ahead of their super middleweight fight on November 6 at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant came to blows at the first press conference ahead of their fight

Alvarez said: “He talked about my mum. He said ‘you motherf***er’ so you’ve passed the line right there. So that’s why I pushed him and then he came back with a left hook.

“My mum was angry too. She said, ‘Thank you son for showing me respect. You need to win’.”

There were fears the bout could be scrapped after the violent brawl, but these are yet to be realised.

Las Vegas will decide the undisputed champion super-middleweight. It pits Plant, 29, the IBF champion against Alvarez (31) who is the holder WBA (Super), WBC (WBO) and WBO titles.

What do you think is the best choice for this fight? Please comment below.



Canelo Alvarez hugging his mother
Alvarez has revealed the cause of the brawl was Plant insulting his mother

The more experienced Mexican holds a professional record of 56-1-2, with his only career defeat coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

His American rival is unbeaten in 21 bouts, 12 of which were by knockout.

Alvarez is the heavy favourite going into the fight and is very excited about the possibility of becoming the undisputed super-middleweight champ.



Canelo Alvarez celebrates after defeating Billy Joe Saunders who did not answer the bell for the eighth round during their fight for Alvarez's WBC and WBA super middleweight titles and Saunders' WBO super middleweight title at AT&T Stadium on May 08, 2021 in Arlington, Texas
Canelo holds three super-middleweight belts and his seeking the last remaining one in his fight against Plant

“At the end of the day, this is what I want to do with my career, make history,” he added.

“These things, like becoming the first to be the unified champion at 168 pounds, is making history.

“It makes me happy to have the opportunity to hold this prestigious honor in any weight class.

“For my country, this would be a huge accomplishment. I want to be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.”

