Canelo Alvarez says Caleb Plant insulted his mum before violent press conference brawl

Canelo Alvarez has revealed Caleb Plant insulting his mother was the cause of their press conference turning nasty.

Alvarez pushed Plant first, before they got into a fight at the MGM Grand on Friday November 6.

Plant countered by swinging a lefthook in Alvarez’s direction. This was swiftly dodged and Alvarez returned with another left hook drawing blood.

The boxers chatted for a while before the altercation. It was evident that Plant had made digs at Alvarez’s mom.







Alvarez said: “He talked about my mum. He said ‘you motherf***er’ so you’ve passed the line right there. So that’s why I pushed him and then he came back with a left hook.

“My mum was angry too. She said, ‘Thank you son for showing me respect. You need to win’.”

There were fears the bout could be scrapped after the violent brawl, but these are yet to be realised.

Las Vegas will decide the undisputed champion super-middleweight. It pits Plant, 29, the IBF champion against Alvarez (31) who is the holder WBA (Super), WBC (WBO) and WBO titles.

The more experienced Mexican holds a professional record of 56-1-2, with his only career defeat coming against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

His American rival is unbeaten in 21 bouts, 12 of which were by knockout.

Alvarez is the heavy favourite going into the fight and is very excited about the possibility of becoming the undisputed super-middleweight champ.







“At the end of the day, this is what I want to do with my career, make history,” he added.

“These things, like becoming the first to be the unified champion at 168 pounds, is making history.

“It makes me happy to have the opportunity to hold this prestigious honor in any weight class.

“For my country, this would be a huge accomplishment. I want to be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.”