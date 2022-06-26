Candace Cameron Bure’s Been Married To Husband Val For 26 Years, And They Celebrated The Milestone With A Funny Photo

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, have been going strong for years now after her Full House co-star, Dave Coulier, set them up. Cameron Bure isn’t shy about discussing her partner on the interwebs, though she only shares her social media-shy husband on special occasions. Well, just recently, the two marked their 26th wedding anniversary, and the actress celebrated with a funny photo.

As per usual, the Full House alum took to her Instagram to celebrate her and her husband’s union, as she did for their 25th anniversary. Here, she wanted to share about the fun time she had while they were on vacation. And despite being on vacay with their two sons, Cameron Bure showed that she and the ex-hockey star still enjoyed their fair share of sexy time. And in her caption, the GAC Family star got a little cheeky while talking about their marriage, saying:

He can take a bite outta me any day ❤️!

It’s pretty on brand for the actress to tell everybody that she and her husband are still incredibly interested in each other even after being together for 26 years. But let’s be honest here, it’s wonderful to see the passion within the relationship. And the Full House star continued to hype up her husband in the post, which shows just how much they enjoyed their time in Miami. Along with her sentiments, the actress put up snapshots from their anniversary vacation. To see how the two enjoyed their sun-soaked wedding trip, you can check out her Instagram post below:

Anyone else feeling a bit of FOMO while looking at these sweet photos? Seeing them boogie boarding and relaxing in the sun is making me wish I were on a beach somewhere. But my wishful thinking aside, you can’t help but love these pics. All in all, I’d say that these two are still as in love with each other as they were when they first met years ago. (I’d say the shot of them hugged up and kissing makes that very clear.)

Of course, these probably won’t garner as much attention as their viral boob grab photo. That pic made some serious waves across the web, but it didn’t seem to phase Candace Cameron Bure or her hubby too much. At this point, she’s pretty much become an expert with social media posts involving her mate. She just recently posted a funny Father’s Day tribute to Valeri Bure, in which she humorously called out him for smoking cigars. I’d definitely expect to see more posts like these as time goes on.

The actress definitely deserved that family time, because she’s been working hard as of late. Candace Cameron Bure will soon be seen on GAC Family during its Christmas in July and Thanksgiving programming. This news should probably please anyone who was somewhat disappointed following her departure from Hallmark earlier this year. To stay in the know on what Cameron Bure has lined up, you can check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule.