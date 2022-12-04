Candace Cameron Bure shared a clip about handling criticism that ‘Never Seems to End’ amid controversy over GAF Movie Selections

Candace Cameron Bure is the subject of controversy in the last few weeks. The Hollywood veteran garnered backlash after saying that Great American Family’s movies would mostly include “traditional marriage” Not feature LGBTQ+ storylines. It’s only the latest bit of blowback for Cameron Bure, who’s experienced similar situations in the past. The actress was actually asked how she deals with the criticism. “never seems to end” You even shared the clip.

The star caught up with veteran ABC journalist Paula Faris and, during the discussion (which was shared to Faris’ Instagram They also discussed many topics. Faris eventually asked Faris, 46 year old actress, how she handles all the criticisms. The GAF performer explained that she doesn’t care for criticism though, whenever it does come her way, she manages to find “pure joy” It is there for a reason.

It is something I try to avoid. However, I have come to see it as pure joy and I enjoy the challenges that I face. These trials create endurance. Exercising endurance leads to proven character, and proven character results in hope. We have this faith because we believe God is good. He’s there for us always. That’s how I deal with it. It’s pure joy to experience these trials, as they only serve to strengthen my character.

Candace Cameron Bure believes that every adversity can be a strength for you. In the midst of such hardships, Candace Cameron Bure finds strength through her faith. Aith in God is a subject she often talks about . Cameron Bure appears to be very strong in her convictions, and wants others to see it. This may have been why Cameron Bure decided to post the clip on Instagram. Check out her Instagram post below.

Candace Cameron Bure was involved in many polarizing circumstances over the years. This includes the spat with Her infamous screams “boob grab” photo And her Feud with JoJo Sifa . This latest controversy is undoubtedly the worst. Following her traditional comments about marriage, she was Hilarie Burton was called to the rescue Candace Cameron Bure was accused by a sexist woman named? “bigot.” Hallmark’s Holly Robinson Peete & Jonathan Bennett joined the conversation As well, he seemed indifferent to the feelings. Siwa even dropped an f-bomb She condemned her comments. The Nickelodeon alum also received support from Cameron Bure’s Voll House co-star, Jodie Sweetin, who is not reportedly seeing eye to eye Right now, she is with her sister on screen

It Aurora Teagarden Mysteries However, the alum has some admirers. Her Natasha Bure was the daughter. Her as did GAF star Trevor Donovan . Hallmark Alumni Paul Greene spoke as well on her behalf, claiming that the actress’ original comments were not presented in full. Natasha and Greene also called out the “news media” Thanks for helping to create division in the public.

Candace Cameron Bure is already familiar with the GAF Holiday flick. A Christmas… PresentHe seems extremely happy with it. Cameron Bure engaged even with her fans During its premier, the couple discussed marriage on social media. It is easy to feel that she doesn’t seem bothered by the constant stream of criticism.