Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About How She Coped With The Loss

Candace Cameron Bure is usually her peppy self. She enjoys sharing inspirational Instagram posts. It’s where she shares most of her projects with her followers. The Fuller House star also uses social media to spread the gospel of Jesus.

These are challenging times. It seems like everyone is going through something. It hasn’t helped with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has everyone divided. This was something Candace acknowledged via Instagram Stories as she spoke out about Afghanistan’s current situation. Candace now speaks out about her grief and depression.

On Wednesday, September 15, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to write an emotional post. Jo was lost to the Hallmark Channel. Candace shared memorable photos of her with Jo during the happy times. Her friend lost a long fight with cancer.

“My beautiful, beautiful friend Jo. She lost her battle with cancer today. We had so many laughs together, so many cries, so many hugs,” Candace wrote in the caption. “Jo, you will forever be in my heart. I love you so much, and I’ll never forget you ♥️. You have left a beautiful legacy, and I hope you know how much you were loved by so many.”

Fans took to Candace’s post to share their condolences. Natasha Bure’s daughter left a sweet note for her mother. She wrote, “❤️ I love you.” Candace’s Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin, commented, “Oh, I’m so so sorry to hear this… 😢”

Candace also received comments from her friends. They all felt the weight of her post. Jo even touched some of them. They’ll remember the impression that she made on them. Jo touched many lives, and it’s easy to see on Candace’s post.

This beautiful post comes after Candace Cameron Bure talked about something she’s kept from the world. The bubbly star has also struggled with depression. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she talked about the importance of mental health. The 45-year-old loves working out, and she notices how differently she feels when she doesn’t make time for it.

“I need to keep my mental health clear. Just sweating that out, and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don’t exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression,” Candace explained to Entertainment Tonight. “That’s why I keep going. There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that.”

She’s also acknowledged the physical benefits of exercise. Candace said that she feels “stronger at 45 than I did when I was 20 years old.” During the interview, the mother-of-three talked about how she feels now that all of her kids left the nest. They’re moved out of the Bure home and went back to school.