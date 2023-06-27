Canary Islands holiday snaps could be dangerous for Brits travelling to the islands

The dangers of taking selfies on holiday in Canary Islands have been highlighted to Brits heading there this summer.

Local authorities warn that some of the picturesque islands could be dangerous.

You could fall off the beautiful cliffs near the sea if you are taking a picture.

3 Keep your eyes open when you are taking pictures Alamy

Association for the Prevention of Drowning and Aquatic Accidents (APDAA) has warned about the dangers of seemingly innocent activities, which can lead to accidents when you are distracted by your digital camera.

A spokesperson warned that taking pictures near the rugged cliffs of the coast on the island could lead to an accident.

Ignoring red flags is responsible for 80% of all maritime accidents.

APDAA warns: “A ‘rip current’ can have a force equivalent to ten Olympic athletes.

If you’re in trouble, and can’t get out of it, then don’t try to fight the current. Saving Energy Stay calm while waving your hands to let people see you.”

Brits have also been warned of a simple mistake which could land you with a £170 fine while visiting Spain.

Brits are being warned to not strip off in the heat, as driving topless could see them slapped with a fine.

Majorca Daily Bulletinreported that while being shirtless isn’t illegal, Spanish law bans anything that impacts safe driving.

That is said to include wearing “inappropriate” clothes and could see holidaymakers slapped with the £170 bill.

The same rules apply to footwear.

It isn’t the only law you could be breaking while on holiday in Spain.

Several tourist hotspots, including Barcelona and the Canary Islands, ban smoking on the beach, with fines of up to £1,700.

Enjoying the sun and the seaside could lead to you spending money.

In Barcelona, people can only wear bikinis on the beach, and holidaymakers caught wearing one in the town centre could face a fine of up to £260.

Similarly, bikinis are limited to the beaches in Majorca, with fines of up to £500 for those caught flouting the rules.

Anyone caught balconying, the term used to describe people who leap off a hotel balcony and into a Swimming pool below – on the Balearic Islands can face fines between £620 and £1,250.

Not only in Spain are there strange driving laws.

It comes as Brits were warned they face hefty fines for partying on top holiday destinations.

Clubbers could be hit with a £25,000 penalty if they attend illegal parties on the two islands, which have been clamping down on unlicensed events.

The measures come as officials in Majorca and Ibiza crackdown on booze-fuelled chaos and drunken behaviour.