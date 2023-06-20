Canary Islands family holiday deals for this summer

The Canary Islands are a popular destination with Brits for holidays, particularly for families.

There are some great deals to be had this summer, even if going abroad may not always be the most affordable option.

2 We’ve rounded up the best deals on family holidays to the Canaries this summer – and prices start from £324pp Credit: Getty

The Canaries are one of the most visited spots in Spain, especially for British tourists.

The sunny islands receive an estimated 12 million visitors a year. Most of these are family groups.

The Spanish Archipelago consists of eight islands: Tenerife Fuerteventura Gran Canaria Lanzarote La Palma La Gomera El Hierro and La Graciosa.

The best deals are usually found on larger islands.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on family holidays to the Canaries this summer – and prices start from £324pp.

There are different types of board available, including self-catering, room-only and all-inclusive.

The best holiday deals are available from different companies including TUI, loveholidays and others.

You can also get free places for your children, but be sure to grab them quickly as these are going fast.

We’ve found the best offers this summer.

Fuerteventura

Lanzarote

Enjoy 7 nights of all-inclusive accommodation at Blue Sea Costa Bastian from £486pp

Caybeach Sun Playa Blanca: 7 Nights Self-Catering – from £349pp

Self-catering 7-night stay at LABRANDA Club Apartments – from £499pp

Gran Canaria

Enjoy 7 all-inclusive nights at Turbo Club Maspalomas from £599pp

Self-catering for 7 Nights at Riosol Hotel Puerto Rico GC from £324pp

Check the details before booking. Some deals include both return flights and hotel accommodation. Others may not.

If you’re willing to travel further, we’ve also found the cheapest long-haul beach holidays this year with all-inclusive deals from £858pp.

And Brits are being offered crazy cheap all-inclusive two-week holidays in Benidorm over Christmas and New Year.

TUI is offering thousands of places for children at its waterparks in hotels until 2024.

The prices were correct when published.