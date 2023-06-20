Canary Islands family holiday deals for this summer

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

The Canary Islands are a popular destination with Brits for holidays, particularly for families.

There are some great deals to be had this summer, even if going abroad may not always be the most affordable option.

We've rounded up the best deals on family holidays to the Canaries this summer - and prices start from £324pp

2

We’ve rounded up the best deals on family holidays to the Canaries this summer – and prices start from £324ppCredit: Getty

The Canaries are one of the most visited spots in Spain, especially for British tourists.

The sunny islands receive an estimated 12 million visitors a year. Most of these are family groups.

The Spanish Archipelago consists of eight islands: Tenerife Fuerteventura Gran Canaria Lanzarote La Palma La Gomera El Hierro and La Graciosa.

The best deals are usually found on larger islands.

Savvy traveller reveals trick to find TUI's cheapest flights
Top holiday destinations in Spain are offering hotels from £22pp a night

We’ve rounded up the best deals on family holidays to the Canaries this summer – and prices start from £324pp.

There are different types of board available, including self-catering, room-only and all-inclusive.

The best holiday deals are available from different companies including TUI, loveholidays and others.

You can also get free places for your children, but be sure to grab them quickly as these are going fast.

We’ve found the best offers this summer.

Fuerteventura

  • Lanzarote
  • Enjoy 7 nights of all-inclusive accommodation at Blue Sea Costa Bastian from £486pp
  • Caybeach Sun Playa Blanca: 7 Nights Self-Catering – from £349pp
  • Self-catering 7-night stay at LABRANDA Club Apartments – from £499pp
  • Gran Canaria
  • Enjoy 7 all-inclusive nights at Turbo Club Maspalomas from £599pp
  • Self-catering for 7 Nights at Riosol Hotel Puerto Rico GC from £324pp

Check the details before booking. Some deals include both return flights and hotel accommodation. Others may not.

If you’re willing to travel further, we’ve also found the cheapest long-haul beach holidays this year with all-inclusive deals from £858pp.

And Brits are being offered crazy cheap all-inclusive two-week holidays in Benidorm over Christmas and New Year.

TUI is offering thousands of places for children at its waterparks in hotels until 2024.

The prices were correct when published.

The holidays are available on different board basis, from self-catering and room-only to all-inclusive

2

You can choose between different types of board, including self-catering, room-only and all-inclusive.Credit: Getty

Latest News

Previous article
Why is Raya a dating app and what are the steps to get it?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder