Canal Plus Closes Deal to Buy Majority Stake in SPI International

French major Canal Plus has reached an agreement to acquire a majority share in Dutch-based broadcaster SPI International.

This deal, which was first reported in September 2021 by SPI, sees the Vivendi French-owned outfit buy 70%. It is now approved by regulatory authorities, and can be made official.

SPI owns 42 television channels on six continents. FilmBox, Film1, Kino Polska, and the Polish streamer Dizi are some of its brands. Berk Uziyel and Loni Faarhi, founders of the company, will continue to direct it, while the current management team, and organizational structure, will remain intact, they said.

In a release, Canal Plus said the move would allow it to strengthen its pay-TV offerings in all European markets, as well as allowing SPI’s content to be distributed to a wider market.

“The acquisition of SPI International is a is part of the strategy we have been implementing for several years Canal+ currently has 22 million subscribers in over 40 countries, including 15 in Europe. We have set ourselves the goal of reaching a minimum of 30 million subscribers by 2025, and SPI International will certainly be a key asset in achieving this ambition,”Maxime Saada, Chief Canal Plus Group, said when the deal was first announced.