Canadian Comedian Was 32

Canadian-born comedian Nick Nemeroff passed away suddenly on Monday at age 32. His family and agency announced the news late Monday. No cause of death has been given.

Nemeroff, who made appearances on Conan and performed at Just for Laughs in Montreal, was a Juno Award nominee in 2021 for his comedy album, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life.

He was also part of CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Standup, and was most recently seen on CTV Comedy’s Roast Battle Canada.

Raised in Montreal-West, Nemeroff attended the Royal West Academy and went on to graduate from the Radio and Television program at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly known as Ryerson).

His family wrote, “Nick’s dedication to stand-up comedy was admirable and produced amazing results. He performed on Conan before the age of 30 and was featured in multiple TV tapings, most recently, CTV’s Roast Battle Canada. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy… Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered.”

His agency, Grand Wave Entertainment, wrote, “We have been so proud to watch Nick grow in to one of Canada’s most popular and respected comedians.”

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Nick Nemeroff. pic.twitter.com/PdpVzWACNB — Grand Wave Ent. (@GrandWaveEnt) June 27, 2022

Funeral services have yet to be set. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, “donations in his memory may be made to the Planned Parenthood chapter of your choice.”