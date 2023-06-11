Can you exercise if your blood pressure is low?

Hypotension sufferers can benefit greatly from exercise. Patients will need to take care when choosing the type of exercise they do. According to experts from Sprint MedicalLow-impact exercises are the best option. Activities such as walking, swimming or cycling can be excellent alternatives. Patients are advised to walk at least 30 minutes a day. Alternatively, pilates can also be particularly helpful for those with low blood pressure, as these exercises can boost circulation.

People with low bloodpressure should also consider doing exercises that reduce stress, like tai-chi or yoga. You can even enhance these activities by adding deep breathing. You will not only reduce stress, but deep breathing exercises, such as diaphragmatic breaths, can increase blood flow.

Nevertheless, just as certain exercises can be considered safe by patients suffering from hypotension there are others that could also pose a risk. If you suffer from low blood pressure, avoid these activities.