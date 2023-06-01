Can Ted Lasso’s fans purchase The Richmond Way?

Ted Lasso’s season 3 finale reveals Trent Crimm’s finally completed book, The Richmond Way, but is it real and can fans buy a copy?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12*

After appearing as a recurring character in Ted Lasso’s first two seasons, Trent Crimm has graduated to major character status in season 3 of the Apple TV+ series as he has become part of Richmond’s backroom team so that he can write a book about the squad, their beloved manager and his unique coaching methods.

In the long-awaited finale, Trent Crimm finally published his book, dubbing it The Richmond Way – after taking on feedback from Ted – and now Ted Lasso fans are asking if they can buy the book for real.

Trent Crimm’s book is finally published

Trent Crimm followed Ted Lasso’s and Richmond’s footballing exploits during season 3, as he wrote a book.

After some initial hostility to the idea, particularly from Roy Kent, Trent has been welcomed into the AFC Richmond family and he’s been ever-present to get a full understanding of Ted and the players.

Trent was overjoyed following Richmond’s mid-season switch to a Total Football philosophy and quickly recognized that the new tactic could be a huge success, dubbing Ted’s methods, ‘The Lasso Way.’

Trent eventually passed copies of the book to Ted Beard and Coach Beard in Season 3’s finale. The title was initially The Lasso Way.

Coach Beard had a never-ending list of notes for the writer, but the ever-humble Ted only had one piece of feedback: “One small suggestion… I’d change the title. It’s not about me. It never was.”

The final montage at the end of the episode reveals that Trent has taken Ted Lasso’s advice and renamed the book, ‘The Richmond Way.’

The Richmond Way is a book or a movie?

No, The Richmond Way is not a real book, meaning fans can’t buy their own copies.

Sadly for Ted Lasso fans, Trent Crimm’s The Richmond Way is a fictional creation for the TV show, at least for the time being.

While the book may not exist just yet, it’s wise to never say ‘never’ as Apple has yet to reveal any future marketing plans for the series.

It’s not totally impossible for The Richmond Way to exist in the real world as later this year, Marvel is releasing a real version of Keep an eye out for The Little Guy, Scott Lang’s autobiography as seen in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

So, depending on how much of an appetite there is among Ted Lasso fans, there’s always a chance that a real book under the name The Richmond Way may yet exist. Maybe it will be an behind-the scenes book about how the series was produced.

The reaction of fans on social networks suggests that they are hoping to get a copy in real life.

“Uh, @TheTrentCrimm I’m gonna need an autographed copy of #TheRichmondWay,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

While this fan added: “Can the writers of #TedLasso all work together to create Trent Crimm’s “The Richmond Way” book as if it was real? I’d buy it in a heartbeat.”

And finally, this fan said: “Drop the link to The Richmond Way Book right now, I’m just vulnerable enough to purchase it at this exact moment.”

Are you hinting at a spinoff?

Heading into season 3 of Ted Lasso, the show’s creators had been incredibly coy about the future of the series.

It’d been widely reported that the show was written with a three-season plan in mind, but following Ted Lasso’s incredible success, that plan has become more open-ended.

In interviews with several publications, Coach Beard actor Brendan Hunt has he's not sure what the future holds for Ted Lasso.

“It was never in our calculus the way people have responded to the show, that’s been obviously bonkers,” said Hunt speaking on The Rich Eis Show. “We are going to finish this chunk of the story, then we’ll take a little break.”

“And when the dust settles, we’ll come back around,” he added. “It’s possible we’ll continue, it’s possible there will be spin-offs, it’s possible none of that will happen.”

“Truly, honestly, everything is on the table right now.”

With Ted suggesting that “It’s not about me. It never was,” it could hint that a Richmond spin-off could well be an avenue that may be explored, with it potentially continuing the story of the team we’ve come to know and love, only without the mustachioed coach leading the way.

Watch Season 3 of Ted Lasso in its entirety on Apple TV plus After the final aired Wednesday, May 31 2023.

