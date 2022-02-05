Can Allison Gollust Survive at CNN After Jeff Zucker Ouster?

By Tom O'Brien
”I can’t imagine it is tenable,“ one former CNN senior executive says of the chief marketing officer’s prospects

When Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned as CNN president on Wednesday over his ongoing personal relationship with the network’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, the company made a point of emphasizing that Gollust herself would remain on the job.

Indeed, John Stankey, CEO of CNN parent company AT&T, on Friday sidestepped a question from CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Gollust’s future. “Allison, her circumstances are different, and I don’t want to get involved in discussing her situation,” he said.

