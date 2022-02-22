Camila Cabello Could Win An Oscar Due To A Surprising Additional Category

Camila Cabello might be taking home an Academy Award thanks to fans boosting “Cinderella” in the Oscar’s Fan Favorite race. The new category was unveiled this year in an effort to boost fan interest in the awards ceremony, according to Deadline. Similar to other live competition series, film fans are now tweeting out using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite to cast their vote. Franchise films like “Spider Man” and “Justice League” were in the lead on Twitter, but according to the outlet, fans of Cabello have now dominated the live polling by taking “Cinderella” to No. 1 fan-favorite film.

The rise of “Cinderella” to the top of the votes can almost be entirely attributed to Cabello’s loyal stans, who are thrilled to upend the stuffy film competition to celebrate their popstar. “We’ve made history just by coming together, VOTING online and threatening the whole film edgy critics industry,” one fan tweeted. “the power of camilocas!!”

Cabello herself has not yet commented on the prospect of being an Oscar-winner for her film debut. To Cabello, becoming Cinderella was all about embracing the role. “I think that it was about just letting go of my ego, as much as I can, and just trying to have fun with it,” she told Collider about becoming a movie star in September 2021. “I’m here for a reason, so I’m just gonna believe in that and have a good time.”