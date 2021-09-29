Cameron Speaks About First Meeting Husband Benji Madden and How Different He Is From His Twin Brother

Cameron Diaz swore off marriage and children. Benji Madden, her husband, helped her change her mind. Now she is living the life she always wanted. They were married in 2015. The couple quietly welcomed their first child, Raddix, in 2019. This was when Diaz was 47 years old. Diaz now talks about her first encounter with Madden.

Diaz met Madden first through Nicole Richie, her sister-in-law, and married Madden’s twin brother Joel. “I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law. I met them first, and then they didn’t set us up, but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” she explained, as reported by People Magazine during an appearance on Ana Faris’ podcast.

Madden is her twin. She says they are polar opposites and she doesn’t feel attracted to him. “They’re not the same; they’re so different,” Diaz said. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously. I saw him [Benji] walking towards me, and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before.’ But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life,'” She was full of praises.

They met in 2014 and married a year later. The couple wed in Beverly Hills, California, in front of 100 guests, including celebrity friends Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow, Jud Apatow, Jud Apatow, Drew Barrymore, and Lionel Richie. Joel was Benji’s best man.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” Cameron later told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”