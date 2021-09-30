Cameron Diaz says she isn’t interested in her hubby Benji Madden’s twin because they aren’t alike.

For years, Cameron Diaz has been married to her husband, Benji Madden, and he has a twin who looks exactly like him. Recently, the actress revealed why she was attracted to Benji.

On Monday, Cameron Diaz, 49, was a guest on Anna Faris’ podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.” There she opened up about how she and her husband, Benji Madden, met for the first time.

Funny enough, the “Charlie’s Angels” star actually met her future husband through Nicole Richie and Benji’s identical twin, Joel Madden. Richie and Joel are now Diaz’s sister and brother-in-law.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz at House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016, in Los Angeles, California

After meeting up with the pair, Diaz found herself in the same room as Benjie and they ended up finding each other. Diaz was stunned to finally meet Benji. She wondered why she hadn’t seen him before.

Katherine Power, the actress’s business partner and fellow guest on Faris’ podcast, noted how funny it was because Diaz had already seen Benji’s twin brother.

The star explained how meeting both brothers wasn’t the same because they weren’t the same. She confessed that even though Joel and Benji were twins, they were very different, recalling:

“I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before.’”

“The Bad Teacher” actress immediately realized that Benji was special, and they ended up getting married in 2015 in a secret ceremony. The couple now shares a daughter, Radix, 1, who was born in 2019.

She [Cameron Diaz] felt fortunate to be parenting with him [Benji Madden]…

The same year their child was born, Diaz confessed to InStyle that marriage was “hard.” She admitted she wasn’t sure if she was ready to get married when she did but knew Benji was special.

Diaz acknowledged how marriage was a lot of work and required someone willing to work on it mutually. The actress said that the union was always in need of a 50-50 balance.

She described Joel’s brother as a good man and their relationship an honest one. Star Diaz was grateful for her husband, Joel, and said that it was the best thing she had ever experienced in her life.

Diaz isn’t only besotted with her husband but also with their child. She participated in an Instagram Live recording, where she spoke about motherhood and called it the best time of her life.

Once again, she admitted how grateful and happy she was to be a mother to Radix. Touching on Benji again, she felt fortunate to be parenting with him and said they were enjoying themselves.