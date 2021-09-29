Cameron Diaz reveals how she met her husband Benji Madden and why she is not attracted to his twin

Cameron Diaz revealed why she is only attracted to her husband Benji Madden, but not his identical twin Joel Madden.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star talked to Anna Faris on the last episode of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, describing how she met her husband, starting her romance with the 42-year-old Good Charlotte guitarist.

Cameron said she met Benji through Nicole Richie, and while she met Joel Madden first, she was only attracted to the rockstar’s twin, asking herself “how come I didn’t see him before?”

“I met [Benji] through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law. I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” the actress shared.

Cameron said that although the twins look similar, they are not identical. “They’re not the same, they’re so different,“ she continued, ”Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different, obviously.”

The actress revealed she was instantly interested in Benji, “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot. I haven’t seen him before,’” however when she found out who he was she thought “Oh, you, you, you’re special. You’re the guy. You’re the hidden gem in my life.”

The iconic couple got married in 2015 and announced the birth of their first daughter Raddix, and it seems the two families are getting along just fine, sharing her love for Nicole on a previous Instagram post, writing “We’re sisters because of our misters and I am SO impressed by and proud of how talented she is.”

