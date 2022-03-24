Cameron Diaz is living her best life (and not even bothering to wash her face anymore)

Cameron Diaz, a comedic actress, has not been seen on the big screen in more than five decades since she was signed up for the role. Annie, Miss Hannigan . Don’t be too bummed for Diaz, though, as she is embracing her new life away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Cameron Diaz talked about how she is living her best life. One of her changes was to not wash her face.

An actress from the past, she is best known for her roles as an actress in The MaskThe Charlie’s Angels Films, spoken on BBC’s Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers About her new normal. Cameron Diaz was relieved that she no longer has to be concerned about her looks. Given that many of her roles had been focused on looking good and being well-put together, Cameron Diaz can now look how she wants.

I don’t care. Literally, what I look at is the last thing I think of on a daily basis.

Diaz shared that she has stopped washing her face as a part of her self-care routine. She must have been lonely with all of the facial products she has in her bathroom pantry!

I don’t do anything. I don’t wash my face. I have a billion products that I use twice a month if I’m lucky.

The nominee for the Golden Globes has been open about his feelings about w hy, she has stopped making Hollywood movies . Diaz is not content to spend long hours on film sets. She would prefer to raise a family alongside her husband, musician Benji madden. Cameron Diaz also has Created a new wine brand Avaline, who has been given a boost by her famous name.

Cameron Diaz closed the episode by discussing the social expectations that women face. On the show, she admitted that she had brought these same expectations onto her own life at one time.

It all comes back to the trap that it all is, especially in our society. Like what we value and what we consider important. It doesn’t matter what it is to you. I am completely a victim of all the societal objectifications, exploitations, and harassments that women are subject to. I have been guilty of all of them at times.

Cameron Diaz: Will we ever see her on the bigscreen again? Diaz herself has no idea . While she might be open to the chance if it came up, she has other commitments that she prefers. The now-retired actress even said that she doesn’t believe she does. You have what it takes It is not her dream to appear in movies. Raddix is Raddix’s mother. She would rather devote all her energy to Raddix, her two-year-old girl.

Although it is considered tragic when an iconic actress like Cameron Diaz stops acting, I believe she made a good decision by choosing her family first. Daily facial washes, however, are another option. You can find Cameron Diaz’s final role in AnnieTubi.