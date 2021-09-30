Camerimage to Honor Colin Tilley as Music Video Director.

EnergaCamerimage, the cinematography-based film festival, will honor filmmaker and director Colin Tilley with its Achievement in Music Videos Award at its 29th edition, which will take place in Torun, Poland, on November 13 – 20, 2021.

Boy in the Castle Productions CEO and founder, Tilley was a Bay Area filmmaker. He began his career in directorial work at the age 19 by editing and shooting music videos for local rappers. He was soon recognized by the industry and moved to Los Angeles to have access to new talent.

Kendrick Lamar and Chris Brown are just a few of the artists Tilley has directed music videos for. He directed and produced his first short film, “Mr. Happy,” starring Chance the Rapper, in 2014 and has also directed commercials for Reebok, YSL, Fresh Empire, Beats by Dre, and Minaj’s perfume Pink Friday.

Tilley’s “Alright” music video for Lamar was nominated for Music Video of the Year for the 2016 Grammys. It was also awarded the Camerimage Video of the Year Award and the Best Direction Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

In addition, Tilley won Video of the Year at the 2011 BET Awards for Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now,” Best Male Video at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards for Justin Bieber’s “U Smile,” and Best Hip Hop Video at the 2015 Video Music Awards for Minaj’s “Anaconda.”

Most recently, Tilley directed “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” a concept feature film starring Halsey and scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, with costumes by Vivian Westwood.

In addition to receiving his award at this year’s Camerimage, Tilley will also sit on the jury of the fest’s music video competition.