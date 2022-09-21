Call My Agent to Get a Full Time Job!Laure Calamy purchased by Music Box

Music Box Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Full Time,” Eric Gravel’s visceral social thriller which is one of the five finalists for France’s official submission to the 95th Academy Awards.

Be For Films has represented the brand in international markets “Full Time” world premiered at last year’s Venice festival in the Horizons sections and won a pair of awards for Laure Calamy (“Call My Agent!”Gravel. The film was critically acclaimed and made its U.S. premiere at New Directors/New Films.

Music Box Films will release “Full Time”In cinemas and on home entertainment systems in 2023

Calamy, one of France’s top actors, stars as a single mother who goes to great lengths to raise her two children in the suburbs while holding down a demanding job as head chambermaid in a Parisian luxury hotel. A national strike breaks out when she finally gets an interview for a new position that she long aspired for. It paralyzes the public transport system. Julie’s delicate balance is at risk. Julie begins a race against time, while Julie juggles a hostile babysitter and co-workers, unreliable trains, a broken boiler and other mundane obstacles. Together, they are unstoppable.

“’Full Time’ announces a major talent in Eric Gravel, a filmmaker who’s managed to take the everyday struggles of a working single parent and craft an effortlessly involving, precisely engineered thriller that is accessible to audiences everywhere,” said Brian Andreotti, head of acquisitions at Music Box Films.

“Laure Calamy is in almost every frame of ‘Full Time,’ and delivers a performance that will leave audiences as breathless as her character,”The executive continued.

Andreotti described it as “a film about a woman who is unable to speak for herself.” “tightly-wound race against a fragile social safety net,”As well as “universal experience and a galvanizing work of cinema.”

Pamela Leu (founder of Be For Films in Brussels) said that she was “pleased and honored that ‘Full Time’ will be distributed through the acquisition of Music Box Films.”

“We have found a strong partner to release a unique social drama, multi-awarded film, acclaimed by the international press, in the U.S.,”Leu added

After breaking through in the hit series “Call My Agent!,” Calamy has emerged in recent years as one of France’s biggest stars and most versatile actors. She won last year’s Cesar Award for her role in Caroline Vignal’s romantic comedy “My Donkey, My Lover and I,” which was part of Cannes’ Official Selection. She has several movies currently playing in the festival circuit, notably Blandine Lenoir’s “Angry Annie,”These won’t Variety‘s Piazza Grande Award at Locarno, and Sebastien Marnier’s “The Origin of Evil”It was also performed at Venice and Toronto.