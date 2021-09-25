‘Call Her Daddy’ Host on Photo-Editing Controversy

“Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper spoke about a photo editing controversy on the podcast.

In the episode, she spoke about being “exposed” on TikTok for editing a birthday photo.

The host stated that she would not edit images she had uploaded to Instagram again.

Alexandra “Alex” Cooper said that she would never edit another Instagram photo after a viral TikTok “exposed” her for altering a photo from her birthday party.

In Wednesday’s episode of her Spotify-exclusive podcast “Call Her Daddy,” titled “I Got Caught Photoshopping,” Cooper said she edited the photo using the app Facetune because she felt “uncomfortable” with how her body looked. The host added that she’s “absolutely” edited photos of herself in the past.

Following a TikTok viral, Cooper and her friend posted two different versions of the photo to Instagram. Cooper said that while she posted the edited version of the photo, her friend Lauren posted an unedited version of it in a “photo dump” with pictures from their trip to Las Vegas for Cooper’s birthday.

Cooper says that Cooper woke up the next day to find a crude Instagram message. She said it was a TikTok and she said the photos were similar. It wasn’t immediately clear what TikTok Cooper was talking about.

A video that compares Cooper’s two birthday photos was uploaded by @jillyyygirllll and has received over 184,000 views.

“Literally the reason why there are unrealistic body standards,” The caption reads:

Some commenters on the video were harsh about Cooper. They spoke out about their body images and said that social media’s beauty standards had discouraged them from posting pictures of themselves. Others defended Cooper, saying that women were under pressure to alter their photos because of unrealistic body standards.

Cooper stated that she had not seen the video or responded to any of its negative comments. She said that she also hasn’t opened TikTok in the time since the incident.

Cooper claimed that Lauren and she were out to dinner in Vegas with their friends when they took a photo before heading to a club. Cooper stated that she was not satisfied with the photos after she looked at them.

“I remember looking at myself in these photos — I was wearing this tan dress — and feeling uncomfortable with my body. I didn’t like how my body looked,” She said it on Wednesday’s podcast. “That whole night I felt so good and confident and happy, and then I saw those photos and I was upset.” She explained that she edited the image in Facetune, then uploaded it in her car while she was driving to the club.

She also said that she was “never going to edit a photo” for Instagram “again,” hoping that others will follow suit.

“People may be like, ‘oh my god, you’re just admitting this because you got caught,'” Cooper stated this on the podcast. “Yeah, but also no, but yes. I think in a way it’s almost like an intervention.”

More stories are available from Insider’s Digital Culture desk.