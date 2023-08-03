California Smash-and Grab Thieves steal nearly $1M worth of jewelry

Catching cameras A brazen and incredibly sophisticated heist was committed in Irvine recently. California.

Within 60 seconds thieves had stolen jewelry valued at nearly $1 million, which they threw away into garbage bins.

Jewels By Alan owner Alan, shaken by the experience is speaking to a friend and reliving it.

“I was standing there watching these two women on the floor, and they jumped over them and broke the glass and glass was showering over them. I was just so worried that they would be in bad shape,” he recalled.

The police are looking into whether the Orange County robbery is related to any other smash and grabs.

A day earlier, Jewels by Alan had been robbed. heist The robbery of a jewelry store in a shopping mall was carried out by a group of thieves who also used trashcans to conceal their loot. Shoppers were forced into a panic and fled for their life.

In a third Orange County heist, a few days before Jewels from Alan was robbed and the mall, thieves broke into another store using similar trash bins.

According to Jewelers Security Alliance, the number of smash-and-grabs in jewelry stores has increased by 99 percent between 2021 and 2022.