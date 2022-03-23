California Man Survives 2 Days in Storm Drain, Crews Lift Him Above Ground in Dramatic Rescue

San Francisco man survived for two days in a drainpipe that was as wide as a large pizza and 15 feet deep. He was rescued by an army of firefighters, police, and emergency crews, officials said on Monday.

The man in his 30s was saved by 50 firefighters, police officers and rescue crews from Antioch. It is near San Francisco Bay Area. CBS News reported.

The rescue mission was completed at 9:30 pm on Sunday.

Steve Hill, a spokesperson with the Contra Coast County Fire Protection District, said once the man was safe, he was talking and alert, and couldn’t be happier.

“He was beyond exuberant. He was beyond happy to be above ground,” Hill said, in part, CBS reported.

The man was suffering from dehydration, but had no visible injuries. According to the spokesperson, he was taken to a local hospital.

Hill stated that the man claimed he didn’t fall into the storm drainage, but that he knowingly entered it by himself. He fell into the storm drain and found himself trapped underground. CBS San Francisco.

It wasn’t until some pedestrians heard his screams from down under that they were able to call 911 for help.

“I was just yelling and I heard him yelling through the pipes,”CBS San Francisco was informed by the man.

When the sounds became more intense, the man informed the news outlet that he had called the police.

“That’s fairly miraculous because it was pretty windy out there,”Hill stated that Hill was correct in part.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District posted Monday’s FacebookPage that contains the “Confined Space Rescue,”The rescue team included engine, truck and rescue companies who worked together to get the man free.

The spokesperson said that in a situation like this it isn’t only the victim at risk, but the rescuers too.