Caleb Willingham was Slaton, Slaton s husband.

Tammy Slaton, of “1000-Lb. Sisters shares the news that Caleb Willingham’s wife has passed away. We know what caused his death.

What we currently know about Caleb and his death is presented below. Continue reading to learn the details.

Caleb Willingham was killed by what?

Source: TLC

In a press release, Tammy released a statement on July 1, 2023. "I am devastated to share the news of my husband's passing. "He was my closest friend, and I loved to him."

She said, “When Caleb became my Guardian Angel and now that he’s watching me over.” Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Caleb’s family confirmed Caleb’s death to media outlets and on social media. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed. Fans began to speculate that his death was related to health problems. They met Caleb and Tammy at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, in Ohio. He had been seeking treatment for weight issues.

Tammy Slaton pays tribute with others to Caleb Willingham.

Tammy took to Instagram as well to express her sadness over Caleb's passing. She captioned photos she had taken of them together during the holiday season with "RIP, sweet angel." You will be forever missed and loved. Tammy ended her touching tribute with the words, "Thanks Caleb for demonstrating real love and happiness."

TLC added its condolences by sharing in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. We send our condolences to Tammy and his friends, as well as the family.

Caleb’s younger brother Cory also shared his thoughts on FacebookIn a touching statement, he wrote: “I cannot believe that I am even writing this, but God has called my big bro home today.” Caleb is known by the nicknames Killa K or Double K. Caleb calls his brother, his “biggest fan.” You will always be loved and missed. “Until we meet again,” concluded his difficult-to-read message.