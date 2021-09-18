Calculator reveal which vaccinated Brits are most at risk of dying from Covid

MEN and old people are most likely to end up in hospital or die of Covid after getting vaccinated.

Scientist made the discovery after making a virus “risk calculator”.

1 Experts have worked out who is most at risk of dying from Covid Credit: Chris Eades

Oxford University experts used vaccine data to update a programme they invented last year to work out who is most in danger from the virus.

The new algorithm revealed people with kidney transplants, Down’s syndrome or sickle cell disease were at the highest risk from Covid after being double-jabbed.

While vaccines could reduce the likelihood of someone dying or ending up at the hospital, they did not provide the same protection as those in healthy groups.

The risk factors that were most prevalent in unvaccinated patients were age, male sex, and ethnicity. This all contributed to lower survival rates.

Professor Carol Coupland, a medical statistics expert at Nottingham University, said: “Overall, the risks are much much lower than before vaccination but it hasn’t completely removed the differences between groups of people.”

Other conditions that put people at a higher-than-average risk from Covid – despite being double-jabbed – include chemotherapy patients and people with HIV, dementia or Parkinson’s.

After being vaccinated, people from Pakistani or Indian backgrounds had higher rates of severe diseases.

The NHS will use the risk calculator to update it with data from 5.2 million vaccinated Brits. This will allow doctors to determine which patients require extra care.

During the peak of the crisis, doctors used the tool to determine who should be included on the shielding list.

Shielding has permanently come to an end now, thanks to the vaccine rollout, but the team’s calculator could help keep patients safe in future.

Britain will be plunged back into ‘another FULL lockdown’ if vaccine-busting Covid arrives, Cabinet minister warns

Everyone identified as at higher risk by the calculator will be offered a booster vaccine this autumn or winter, with over 30million adults set to get a third dose.

Professor Penny Ward, of King’s College London, was not involved with the study but said: “We already know that, while highly effective in preventing infection and illness, vaccination is not 100 per cent effective in preventing either in the general population.

“Risk of a more severe outcome is higher in certain patient populations, and this demonstrates that some of these risk factors remain in the event of a breakthrough infection occurring despite vaccination.”