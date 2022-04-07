Caitlyn Jenner Spills Details About Meeting Pete Davidson For The First Time

Pete Davidson has gained another fan in Caitlyn Jenner after Kim Kardashian introduced him to her in Malibu recently. Caitlyn revealed on the April 6 episode of “Full Send” podcast that Kim and Davidson stopped by her Malibu house after she called the SKIMs mogul to catch up. “He was over the other day,” Caitlyn said, before mentioning that she got in “trouble” because she addressed Davidson by his formal first name “Peter.” She explained that Kim laughed before correcting her to say, “Pete.”

Caitlyn went on to praise Davidson as a “very nice guy” and was grateful to see Kim “so happy” with him because that was her “number one concern.” Sounds like Davidson has successfully made connections with most of the Kar-Jenner clan.

The comedian also was also photographed playing with Kim’s eldest daughter North, with whom she shares with ex Kanye “Ye” West over the weekend. TMZ reports that Pete was riding around in a Moke car with North and cousin Penelope Disick. The interaction marked a big leap in their relationship after Ye said that Davidson will “never” meet their kids in February (via Uproxx). We’re glad that everyone is getting along peacefully now.