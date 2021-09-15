Caitlyn Jenner Gubernatorial Campaign wants to protect her children from possible backlash!

Caitlyn Jenner may have accomplished a lot in her life, but she still wants to be California’s governor. She doesn’t want her high-profile family to get involved, though.

Caitlyn Jenner, a former decathlete, has been the talk of the town for most of her adult life. She won the Olympic gold medal in the Games and was a regular on television throughout her career. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Now she is running to be governor of California. While she will need as much support and help as she can, she asked her kids to help. Stay out of it For the good of their businesses.

Caitlyn Jenner on June 10, 2016, in Los Angeles, California

Jenner, now 71, spoke to Steve Hilton about the “California Rebel Base” Podcast that she felt the need to draw a distinction between her family and her political ambitions.

She said that her being a Republican could have a negative impact on her kids’ brand if they publicly endorse or support her. So she called each of her kids and told them. “stay out.”

Jenner pointed out that she would very much appreciate the KarJenner clan’s private support. Still, she wouldn’t request any favors, money, or even any Twitter or Instagram post about her campaign. She Additional:

“You know, politics can be a dirty business, and they have brands, they have all the other things that they’re doing, they have companies that they’re doing.”

Jenner isn’t the only member of Jenner’s family who has recently become involved in politics. Kim Kardashian’s ex-partner, Kanye West, but only 60,000 votes were collected when he ran for the presidency in 2020.

Kardashian and West made headlines after reality TV star Kim Kardashian died in February 2021. Divorce proceedings are filed after seven years of marriage.

They have been together ever since. Kardashian reported that West asked Kardashian to contact him through his security staff. Kardashian also revealed that he deserves a wife who supports all of his moves.

Kardashian supported West through the listening events for his new album. “Donda,” To supposedly recreate their vows, they even wore a bridesmaids dress. However, they are not back together.

Another member of the KarJenner clan who recently stole the spotlight was Kylie Jenner, as she announced she’s expecting her second baby with rapper Travis Scott. The world’s most influential family keeps growing!