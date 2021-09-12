Caitlyn Jenner Children And Grandchildren She is a parent to 6 kids and 4 stepchildren!

Caitlyn Jenner’s youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner may be the cynosure of all eyes thanks to the reality show, “KUWTK,” but the athlete has other children that are not really in the spotlight.

Caitlyn Jenner knows her stuff when it comes to entertainment. Although she has been in the headlines for many years, her news about her transition is something netizens are still talking about.

Many may be familiar with Caitlyn’s side. She has a fascinating personal life. The Olympic gold medalist is married three times and has many kids.

She is a doting Parent to six children— Burt Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Apart from her biological kids, Caitlyn also had four stepchildren— Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

BURT JENNER

Caitlyn shares Burt, Marino, and her first wife Chrystie Crownover. Burt was born six years after the couple married in 1972. He is a professional driver of trucks and a loving father for his two sons, William and Bodhi.

CASSANDRA MARINO

Caitlyn Crownover gave birth to Marino just a few years after Burt. Born in 1980, Marino is a mother to three children— Luke, Francesca, and Isabella, who she shares with her husband, Michael.

BRANDON Jenner

After eight years of marital bliss, Caitlyn, Crownover, and Crownover decided to end their union. The former fell in love with Linda Thompson, a singer, and actress. In 1981, the couple walked down the aisle and, a few short months later, Brandon was born.

Brandon, just like his mother, is also involved in the music industry. He once formed a band along with Leah Jenner’s ex. He is currently married with three children.

BRODY JENNER

Brody, Caitlyn Thompson, and Thompson’s second baby were born in August 1983. Brody, like his siblings, is familiar with fans. He has appeared in many reality TV shows including “The Prince of Malibu” “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

KENDALL JENNER & KYLIE JENNER

Caitlyn Thompson’s marriage to Thompson ended tragically in 1986. The former married Kris Jenner five years later. In November 1995, Kendall was born to the couple.

Their second child, Kylie Jenner, was born in August 1997. Kylie is an established businesswoman even though she is only 20 years old. Kylie is the CEO and founder of the cosmetic brand. “Kylie Cosmetics” And a proud mother of one.

CAITLYN AND KARDASHIANS

Caitlyn is the stepchild of Kris. Kim was born in 1980. Kourtney in 1979. Khloe 1984. Rob 1987.

Time and again, Caitlyn has been open about her relationship with her stepchildren, especially after her transition. During an interview, she revealed that her stepchildren supported her decision to transition.

It was hard for them to adjust because they weren’t sure what to call her. According to a family friend, Caitlyn spoke to her stepkids individually and encouraged them not to rush getting used to it.

Although transitioning may be regarded as a tough process, Caitlyn has revealed that parenting is more difficult. For athletes, it’s one of the most difficult things they can face. Caitlyn excels at parenting and still has a wonderful relationship with her stepchildren.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins at Janie’s Fund Gala & GRAMMY Viewing Party at Red Studios on January 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, California

The Kardashians, however, have made it clear that with their busy schedules, they barely communicate with their stepmom. Caitlyn has tried not to be involved in the media since her transition. But, a rumored relationship with Sophia Hutchins ignited an uproar in June.

Hutchins denied any romantic relationship with Caitlyn in a People interview and described their relationship as a parent-familial relationship.