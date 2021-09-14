Caillou Returning In Canada By WildBrain Television After PBS Cancellation!

Caillou He is making a comeback in Canada, at least in Canada. WildBrain Television The network announced that it will air new specials featuring the 4-year old as part of a new series of programming for children. It will debut them in October. Each special runs for 45 minutes. The distribution method of the specials in the U.S. is unknown.

The new Caillou specials will be CG animated, unlike the original traditionally animated show. Five new specials have been planned. They will air on WildBrain’s Family Jr. channel. The specials will feature Christmas, Halloween Family Day, and Summer Vacation. One episode will also include National Ant-Bullying Day (February 23 in Canada).

Caillou It is based on Helene Despeteaux’s book series. PBS in America aired the original animated series from 1997 to 2010. PBS announced in January that it would end airing the series. August saw the end of airing. WarnerMedia has announced it would air Caillou in a Cartoonito preschool block on Cartoon Network starting on September 13. The show will also air on HBO Max.

Parents who were critical of Caillou’s educational value were happy to see PBS announce it would not air the program. Some critics believed the show taught children bad behavior, such as being rude to their parents and throwing tantrums if they don’t get what they want. Even in Caillou’s home country, critics were drawn to the show.

“Unlike most children’s programming, Caillou makes almost no attempt to educate its young audience. There are no veiled math problems, spelling lessons, or morality tales; it’s just calm, non-threatening, bright-colored people navigating everyday tasks, “The National PostTristin Hopper, a 2017 writer for’s Tristin wrote this: Caillou Backlash was at its peak. “It’s escapist TV: A toddler version of Sex and the City or Mad Men. After all, what child wouldn’t want to indulge in a universe where their every whim is catered to by a community of scared, jobless adults?”

Caillou This is why one person made it. Change.org petitionDemand YouTube and other channels to remove the show. “Caillou is a menace that has been allowed to run unchecked for quite some time, “The petitioner wrote. “The creators of the show said they made him the way he was, in order to allow kids a way to see that their feelings are validated. The problem is that Caillou is, in fact, evil… so his temper tantrums are completely invalid and normally result from his own actions and terror.”The petition was signed by more than 280 people.