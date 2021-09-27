CAA to Acquire ICM Partners in Mega Agency Deal

CAA will acquire ICM Partners in what would be a gigantic merger between talent agencies, it was announced Monday.

The merger between the two rivals will leave three major talent agencies in Hollywood between WME, CAA and UTA, and the deal is the largest of its kind since WMA and Endeavor merged.

The deal is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ICM’s Chris Silbermann will join CAA’s shareholder board as part of the merger.

“Today’s storytellers, athletes, thought-leaders, and trend-setters who can move, inspire, and attract large, global audiences have unprecedented opportunity and ability to achieve their goals and aspirations,” CAA’s Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett said in a statement. “The strategic combination of CAA and ICM bolsters our collective resources, expertise, and relationships to deliver even more opportunities for our world-class clients to build their careers and their brands across multiple disciplines and platforms in an evolving marketplace. Our strong financial position enables us to continue to expand and diversify our businesses, with service and representation remaining central to what we do and who we are. We’re fortunate to have a partner in ICM who shares our commitment to the widest and most inclusive vision possible for what our clients and company can accomplish together.”

“We’re thrilled to partner and combine forces with the talented CAA team,” ICM’s Silbermann said in a statement. “Together, we will build upon our accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit, and continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the best interests of our clients, as well as empowering new, diverse voices within the industry.”

ICM will add to CAA its roster of artists and talent in film, TV, music, comedy, entertainment, media, politics, sports and podcasting, as well as a books division that will compliment CAA’s film, TV and podcast departments. And ICM’s London-based ICM Stellar Sports will also be included with its more than 800+ clients across 10 countries.

