C.I.A. Is Collecting in Bulk Certain Data Affecting Americans, Senators Warn

Complaining that the C.I.A. had not told the Intelligence Committee about the activity before, the senators suggested that its hidden existence cut against Americans’ understanding that various pieces of legislation enacted in recent years “limit and, in some cases, prohibit the warrantless collection of Americans’ records.”

However, an intelligence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, said that the Intelligence Committee did already know about the agency’s classified collection of the data itself. The Deep Dive II report, the official said, instead focused on repository and analysis tools for storing and querying that data after its collection — systems the committee may not previously have been told about.

After the disclosures in 2013 by the former intelligence contractor Edward J. Snowden that the National Security Agency was collecting bulk logs of all Americans’ phone calls using a disputed interpretation of the USA Patriot Act — and had until recently done the same for logs of emails — there was a period of uproar over the scope of government surveillance.

During that time, The New York Times reported that the C.I.A. had been paying AT&T to analyze its vast trove of call records for associates of the agency’s overseas terrorism suspects. It also found that the agency had been obtaining bulk records of international money transfers handled by companies like Western Union — including transactions into and out of the United States — using the same provision of the Patriot Act.