C.1.2 COVID-19 variant Complete facts about the new Virus!

There are always new COVID variants, the latest being from South Africa. While the deadly Delta variant continues to dominate headlines, the C.1.2 variant has begun to draw attention.

Once again, it’s time to follow the science and learn all we can about this new variant. But, we obviously aren’t doctors. So after reading all of the data we’ve collected, we recommend clicking the links we’ve included so you can do your own homework, too. It’s also a great idea to talk to your doctor so you can determine the best course of action for you and your family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new C.1.2 COVID-19 variant.

What is The C.1.2 COVID-19 Varant?

A recent study was published on medRxiv—which is a preprint that has not yet been peer-reviewed—details how the C.1.2 variant has evolved from C.1. Preprint research is medical research that has yet to be peer-reviewed. Therefore, the results have not been confirmed. We do know that C.1 is the virus responsible for the first wave SARS-CoV-2 (the disease that caused COVID-19), infections in South Africa. These were discovered in 2020.

According to report C.1. the strain was last detected in South Africa in January 2021. South Africa’s last detection of the C.1.2 strain was in January 2021. It wasn’t until May that the C.1.2 strain started to appear with “many mutations”. Researchers noted that this variant was only detected in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East during the third wave COVID. It was discovered. Has not been detected in the United States.

Shape Reports that researchers found “that the C.1.2 variant contains many mutations that have been identified in the four COVID-19 variants of concern: Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma.” That’s a lot of information to process, so let’s break it down even further.

Determining Variants of Concern

The following are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) explains that a “variant of concern” COVID-19 (VOC), a variant that has evidence of increased disease severity and transmissibility, and reduced effectiveness of treatment and vaccines.

Although the CDC hasn’t added C.1.2 to their VOC List yet, they are certainly watching. Researchers also noted that the CDC has not yet added C.1.2 to their VOC list. medRxiv Report that this variant is now available “contains multiple substitutions… and deletions… within the spike protein.”

One thing we’ve learned from this past year is that the spike protein is located on the outside of the virus and has the potential of attaching to your cells. This is what causes COVID-19.

There are many substitutions and deletions to the spike protein in the C.1.2 variant. “have been observed in other VOCs and are associated with increased transmissibility and reduced neutralization sensitivity,” According to the research.

Do You Need to Be Concerned?

We all know that the news regarding COVID is constantly changing. But as of the publication of this article, the C.1.2 variant isn’t something to be worried about. Researchers who wrote the medRxiv report weren’t really sure what to make of this variant.

They stated that further research is required to determine if this variant is as dangerous as the Delta variant and if it can cause as much destruction.

Maria Van Kerkhove, Ph.D.—the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 lead—Taken to Twitter Recently, it was shared that the Delta variation is still the dominant based on sequences available through August 2021.

Infectious disease experts really aren’t too worried, either. As Dr. Amesh A. Adalja—senior scholar at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security—explained, There are approximately 100 sequences currently available that have been reported worldwide. C.1.2. variant doesn’t seem to be increasing.

Dr. William Schaffner—infectious disease specialist and professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine—agrees. He said that new variants of the disease will continue to emerge as research continues. But that’s not necessarily a reason to be scared.

“At the moment, this is not a major cause for concern,” Dr. Schaffner said. “The more we look, the more genetic sequencing we do, the more of these variants will show up. Some of them will spread and the question is, ‘Are they going to pick up steam?’”

Dr. Schaffner said that some variants might be able to overcome the limitations of existing drugs. “spread a little and not do much else.”

When it comes to C.1.2., Dr. Adalja says that there’s not enough information at this point to be able to assess what its future trajectory will be.

“However, the Delta variant—because of its fitness—makes it very hard for other variants to gain a foothold,” Dr. Adalja added.

The Good News

During this third wave, the Delta variant is the most contagious. Reuters reports that the U.S. seven-day COVID-19 mortality average was 4.2 days. It had dropped by 90% since January’s peakVaccinations and natural immunity are the key to our success. It continues to fall each month.