Bykergrove boss teases Ant & Dec’s return as PJ & Duncan for reboot

Ant and Dec, the iconic characters of Ant and Dec, are set to return in a big way as promised by Byker Grove’s boss.

They first met in 1990 on the CBBC Drama Bykergrove.

3 Ant and Dec have announced that one of their favorite shows will be returning.

3 CBBC Drama Bykergrove ran from 1989 to 2006. Rex

Ant and Dec previously confirmed they’re bringing back the iconic show, 17 years after it was last seen on our screens.

Drama centered around a youth group in Newcastle, making stars out of Ant McPartlin (47), and Declan Donnelly (47).

They later used their character names of PJ & Duncan from the show to launch a pop career.

Leo Pearlman is the managing partner at Fullwell 73, the production company that produces the Fullwell series. He has suggested the pair may be back with their characters for the reboot.

The actor explained, “While we are still at the beginning stages of our development, I’d love to bring back some of my old co-stars.”

We’re trying to find out what Ant and Dec are willing to do [do]Whether they’re willing to return as PJ or Duncan.

I’d like to see all the nostalgic elements brought back.

The pair then made an announcement that shocked the world in a short video, by returning to their original meeting place.

Upon revealing they were rebooting the show, Dec exclaimed: “Byker Grove will always be very special to us as the show which gave us our break, so we are beyond excited.

We are excited to bring this new incarnation of the show to those who love it just as much as we do.

But towards the end, he wondered where the two might be.

The announcement video had him comment: “I wonder if PJ and Duncan have stopped by to see us on their way?

Ant, however, seemed to deny the rumour. “I would not have thought that so. I believe PJ is now performing at Wembley Stadium with his platinum-selling rap album.”

Dec joked, “As I’m sure you can tell, the storyline is still in its early stages.”

Ant and Dec were the stars of Byker Grove from 1989 to 1993.

In 1994, the pair released the hit single, Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble, as their show namesakes which reached number 9 in the charts.

Later in 2013, the do performed the song at the end of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway as part of the End of the Show Show segment on ITV.

Fans revelled in nostalgia as the song rocketed up the charts to the number one spot.

Byker will be the name of this reboot, which will target a “primetime” audience.