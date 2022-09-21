Bustle Digital Group to Layoff 19 Employees in Editorial Roles (Report).

Bustle Digital Group (BDG), will lay off 19 employees in mainly editorial positions, including 10 employees from Mic, a pop culture publication. AdWeek reported Monday.

AdWeek reports that the publisher will also close Input, its tech outlet covering tech and pop-culture. Input employees could be absorbed into another division or laid off.

A rep for Bustle Digital Group did not immediately respond to ’s request for comment, but a spokesperson told AdWeek, “BDG has a large portfolio of publications, and we always want to make sure our focus is on the many titles that are working. On rare occasions, we will make changes that push resources and focus toward those that are working best for us.”

Mic, which BDG acquired in November 2019 for $5 million, underwent a rebrand in 2021 under the director of Editor-in-Chief Shanté Cosme, seeking to expand its focus from political news and opinion essays aimed at left-leaning millennial readers. Cosme was the editor at the time. The New York TimesAs “one of the few Latina women running a newsroom”She wanted to get. “identity coverage right.”

“When Mic was in its heyday, it really led the charge in telling those stories, but it also made a lot of the mistakes that media does when it covers race,”She said. “Sometimes it skewed toward outrage clicks or even race baiting. I would say a major difference is that our identity coverage now is much more balanced and nuanced.”

The latest contraction at Bustle, and in digital media generally, is the downsizing.