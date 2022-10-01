Busan ACFM Chief Oh Seok Geun Talks Changing Role Of Film Markets

Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), the industry platform of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), is making a return as a fully-fledged in-person event this year, after being mostly held online for two years during the pandemic.

Innovations this year include the introduction of Busan Story Market (BSM), which is a rebrand and expansion of the festival’s existing entertainment IP [intellectual property]Pitching activities. BSM will host meetings with business people and offer pitching sessions to a variety of IP from Korea and Asia. This includes books, webtoons and web novels, as well as games and books.

Oh Seok Geun, who was named director of ACFM last year, spoke to DeadlineThe market’s return as a physical event, changing roles of film markets, and the current challenges facing the Korean film industry. Oh is a founding member and former chairperson of Korean Film Council. She also led the Busan Film Commission. Oh has credits as a director. Love is a crazy thing (2005).

DEADLINE: How do you find the logistics of returning to a physical market in this year’s calendar?

OH SEOK GEOUN ACFM has been held online for the past two years due to Covid-19, so we’ve had a lot of time to assess the effectiveness of online markets. We’ve also had time to think about the role of film markets in general and which direction we should take. When it comes to sales markets where films are traded – some people are of the opinion that these events should be transformed into online markets where transactions can be made throughout the year. We came to the conclusion that, despite all the difficulties, it was necessary to meet in person. Online and offline elements can be combined, but we must meet up in Busan and face each others to discuss the options and reinforce our mutual understanding.

DL: You stated last year that film markets must go beyond traditional sales in order to survive in the post-pandemic environment. What’s ACFM doing about that?

OSG:The ACFM’s operating strategy is collaboration and solidarity. ACFM, as an industrial event held by the BIFF Executive Committee, goes beyond the role of the market in simply selling and buying films, and takes responsibility for the market’s partial role in the joint development of the Asian film industry, as well as the Korean film industry.

There are huge differences in film industry in Asia due to differences in religion, politics, and economy. It is essential to foster the mutual development and international competitiveness of the Asian cinema industry by creating a platform for Asian cinema to be discovered and sponsored. This is why ACFM exists and BIFF exists.

This is why solidarity with Asian countries and collaboration between Asian filmmakers are essential. All of it starts from ‘meeting’. BIFF is a place to meet film professionals and finished films, but ACFM is growing as a platform for information sharing and networking via meetings with organizations and sales people from the film industry.

DL. How is ACFM protecting independent films’ production and distribution system in Asia and Korea?

OSG:ACFM’s Asian Film Fund (ACF), Platform Busan and Asian Project Market have been reinstituted. This is evidence of the change. Three official selections were made by the ACF Script Development Fund. Participants will be able to attend business meetings. Platform Busan is a program that supports cooperation and solidarity among Asian independent filmmakers.

DL: How does ACFM incorporate streaming and episodic content into its market and other industry platforms as well?

OSG:Markets must have sellers, buyers and products. ACFM views IPs as ‘products’. Every audiovisual content must have a story. Naturally, there will be many sellers and buyers for stories that are good.

The Busan Story Market was launched in this year. This market will host a variety of industries that are centered around audiovisual IPs. Already, a large number of domestic broadcasters, drama producers, and domestic and international streaming platforms have registered for attendance. Asian Contents Awards, which celebrates its fourth anniversary this year, will also be held on-site. This award ceremony will recognize outstanding streaming and episodic content in Asia and Korea.

DL: How closely does ACFM cooperate with BIFF? Do you see a need to increase collaboration now that ACFM/BIFF are both returning as physical events

OSG:ACFM and BIFF can be described as one organization and body. Except for the separate budget, all market personnel and staff work together and share all programs. In addition, we support the sales of the film festival’s official selections at the market, and provide opportunities for filmmakers to be able to watch the official selections more conveniently through the market’s online screenings. Platform Busan, which is open to major filmmakers who are invited to the festival, allows them to network with and share information.

DL

OSG:Multiplex cinemas in Korea make up nearly 80% of all theaters and account for more than 90% of the market’s seats and screens. Multiplexes are a hierarchical system that monopolize all aspects of distribution, investment and production. Theaters have reduced their budgets to focus on distribution and investment in commercial films due to the pandemic. It is almost impossible to release independent films or art if multiplexes are not funding them.

This is a critical situation in Korea’s film industry. Although films should have different perspectives and a new cinematic language, the majority of investment in films is now focused on commercial films. This was an issue that existed before the pandemic. However, it is more prevalent than ever. Film festivals and film markets are now more important than ever. They need to strengthen programs that support unique and artistic films.

DL. BIFF was one of the original members of Asian Film Awards. For the past two year, the awards ceremony has been held online by the festival, but this year it is not. What are the plans for the awards?

OSG:Prior to the pandemic, the Asian Film Awards were agreed upon by the [founding members]Annually, Tokyo, Busan and Hong Kong film festivals take place in succession. Due to the pandemic, the awards were hosted online in Busan the past two year. They will be held in person next year during the Hong Kong International Film Festival in March.

DL: Will ACFM have online components?

OSG:ACFM will keep the online market open (https://online.acfm.krThis service has been in operation for two years. This includes online screenings as well online business meetings with ACFM officials and Busan Story Market. As this year’s priority is offline events, conferences and events will only be held on site. ACFM badge holders have the option to watch official selections of BIFF online. This feature has been very popular over the past two year and will be continued.