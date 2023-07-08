Burn the House Down Netflix Release Date, Cast, and Trailer!! Witness The Thrill

Prepare for a gripping revenge thriller as Netflix unveils “Burn the House Down,” a dark mystery that aims to captivate viewers with its intense storyline. The series follows a woman haunted by a childhood fire that destroyed her family home, leading to her mother being wrongly blamed. Seeking justice, she sets out on a mission to expose the true culprit—a family friend who later became her stepmother. As the tension rises, secrets unfold, and extreme measures are taken in this Japanese original series. In this article, we’ll explore the release date, cast, and trailer of “Burn the House Down.”

Burn the House Down Release Date:

“Burn the House Down” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Thursday, July 13, 2023. All episodes of the series will be released at once, allowing subscribers to indulge in the thrilling narrative at their own pace.

Burn the House Down Cast:

Leading the cast of “Burn the House Down” is Mei Nagano, portraying a young woman who infiltrates her childhood home under an assumed identity as a cleaner, all while harboring an ulterior motive. The series also features notable actors such as Asuka Kudo, Taishi Nakagawa, Yuri Tsunematsu, Kie Kitano, Michiko Kichise, and Mitsuhiro Oikawa.

Burn the House Down Synopsis:

Anzu Murata (played by Mei Nagano) experienced the devastation of a fire that consumed her family home during her early years. Her mother was wrongly accused of starting the blaze, resulting in the dissolution of her parent’s marriage and her father entering a new relationship. However, Anzu has always harbored suspicions about her eventual stepmother’s involvement on that fateful night. Now, under an assumed identity, Anzu secures a job as a housekeeper in the restored home, determined to uncover evidence that will prove her biological mother’s innocence. Yet, as she delves deeper into the lives of the new occupants, she discovers that they too may harbor dark secrets.

Burn the House Down Trailer:

Netflix released the official trailer for “Burn the House Down” in June 2023, heightening anticipation for its upcoming release. The trailer showcases the suspenseful atmosphere and hints at the twists and turns that await viewers in this thrilling series.

Conclusion:

“Burn the House Down” is set to immerse viewers in a riveting revenge thriller filled with suspense and mystery. Mei Nagano leads an impressive cast as they unravel the secrets surrounding a devastating fire and the quest for justice. Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 13, 2023, and get ready to indulge in this intriguing Japanese original series, available for streaming on Netflix.