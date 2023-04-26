“Buddie” Shippers freak out about Season 6, episode 15

Yesterday’s Last Night 9-1-1 Season 6The Buddie Shippers were very pleased with the episode 15, “Death and Taxes.” Oliver Stark fans have been asking for Eddie and Buck to get together since the introduction of Eddie by Ryan Guzman in the second series. Many fans still hold on to the hope that it could happen, and they are frightened by this latest episode.
Buck and Eddie visit the gravesite of an unknown woman at the very end of Fox’s drama. Buck went on a first date with the death doula that he had met through that phone call. Although the discussion was about Buck’s feelings after the lightning struck and Eddie offering him advice, the fans said that the scene was much more.
Why are there so many women?
This is utter nonsense. The match-up of Buck Eddie and random women is nonsense. #911onFOX
One fan You can also read about the importance of this in our article, “Buck & Eddie getting vulnerable & honest as they only do with each other.” A fan Writer“So now we’re going to have watch Buck chase another person, who does not care about HIM for HIM?” I’m tired.”
Did you know that cemeteries are great for heart-to-heart?
Buddie sharing a moment of heartfelt emotion at a cemetary😭 #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/VUrqXqsYZE
One fan praised. “What a gorgeous sunset!” #buddie scene. “I love these simple and intimate moments.” “While another Writer, “eddie definitely has come to terms with his feelings & is waiting for buck to catch up.”
‘9-1-1’ Fans just want Buddie to open their eyes
Buck open your eyes my love #911onFOX #buddie pic.twitter.com/e3GUBRER4e
The fan stated that “them giving us hurt Buck and pining Eddie this season felt like hitting the breaks and stomping the gas at the samme time.” You can also read about the importance of this in our article. Another wondered????”
Fans of 9-1-1 know who is really seeing Buck
eddie knowing how long buck was dead, right down to the second… and buck says natalia sees him better than anyone.. oh buddy, this realization is going to hit you hard, isn’t it.
A fan wrote: “eddie is buck’s closest friend/workmate/the person who gave him legal guardianship of his son in his will.” “Exclamation”. “had to stand there and listen to buck say that a woman he just met “really sees him”……i genuinely know eddie was hurt.”
The Support they Need is All Around, They Seem to Say
the fact that their roles reversed, their positions switched, a year ago eddie was going through a lot and buck (on eddie’s RIGHT side) was there for him, and now buck is the one struggling and eddie (on buck’s RIGHT side) is there to support him pic.twitter.com/Btwh00w4fS
Fan: “Something about Eddie’s fixation on dying alone” You can also read about the importance of this in our article. “Eddie feels lost and alone because buck is not in the proper headspace. “i have too many thoughts on it.”