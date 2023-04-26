“Buddie” Shippers freak out about Season 6, episode 15

Yesterday’s Last Night 9-1-1 Season 6The Buddie Shippers were very pleased with the episode 15, “Death and Taxes.” Oliver Stark fans have been asking for Eddie and Buck to get together since the introduction of Eddie by Ryan Guzman in the second series. Many fans still hold on to the hope that it could happen, and they are frightened by this latest episode.

Buck and Eddie visit the gravesite of an unknown woman at the very end of Fox’s drama. Buck went on a first date with the death doula that he had met through that phone call. Although the discussion was about Buck’s feelings after the lightning struck and Eddie offering him advice, the fans said that the scene was much more.