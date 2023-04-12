Bud Light loses $4 billion as sales plummet 70% rumor debunked

A rumour that ‘Bud Light loses $4 billion’ has gone viral after the beer brand and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, are being questioned as the anti-woke community continues to protest against its association with Dylan Mulvaney.

The American beer brewing company, however, appears to be mostly unaffected by the controversy it’s embroiled in after using a transgender influencer as its spokesperson.

They are trying everything they can to boycott Bud Light. This includes spreading false rumors about Budweiser losing $800 million in just one day. Their CEO Augustus Anheuser Busch III has resigned as a result.

Some were even made to believe that Bud Light’s Vice President for marketing was fired after she expressed her thoughts on inclusivity.

Now, ‘Bud Light has lost $4 billion’ rumour is going viral, and this isn’t true either.

Bud Light loses $4 billion as sales plummet rumor debunked

number of critics and people from the anti-woke community are closely analyzing the Charts to determine Anheuser-Busch’s stock value, but they still seem to have got it wrong.

A chart showing the parent company’s stock for the first 10 days of April depicts the market cap to have gone from 132.38 billion to 128.40 billion as of today, April 11.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that its sales have dropped by 70 per cent, as some have claimed.

Stock prices have risen to $65.50 on Tuesday from $64.96 Monday. Reports Reuters. It’s also reported that the first plunge in stocks a day ago “came after a 10-day win streak, which vaulted Anheuser-Busch stock to 52-week highs.”

A spokesperson from Anheuser-Busch stated that it was not true that previous claims of the company losing $800 millions in one day are false.

Anheuser-Busch hasn’t commented on social media

Anheuser-Busch’s inactivity on social media has further fueled assumptions that the company is experiencing a downfall, but Bud Light’s Vice President, Alissa Heinerscheid, and a representative who issued a statement earlier have publicly shown their support for the LGBTQ community.

Commenting on the Dylan Mulvaney collaboration, a spokesperson said: “From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Alissa also stated her desire to see Bud Light grow with inclusion since starting work with them.

Commercial sparks debate around wokeism

The mere thought of Bud Light going woke still jangles people’s nerves in 2023 despite many beer brands openly supporting the LGBTQ community.

The beer company has been criticised by those protesting Dylan’s commercial.

Many have opined that having Dylan’s face on cans, which weren’t for sale anyway, was pushing gender propaganda, as opposed to the conservative values that recognize only the genders one is born into.

