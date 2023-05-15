BTS Universe’s YOUTH drama has a trailer, and the fans are ecstatic

BTS Universe released the YOUTH Trailer, nearly four years after its official announcement. Fans are still eager to watch it while they wait for the release date.

ARMY has been waiting for a long time to get some news on BTS Universe’s YOUTH drama that was announced four years ago.

At the Korea Expo in 2023 the long-awaited trailer was unveiled.

BTS Universe drops YOUTH drama trailer

Youth’s trailer was released May 14. It uses the “cast of seven” to refer to all members.

It is also important to know that this drama’s story is entirely fictional, and has nothing to do with any of its cast.

The official release date of the drama is still unknown. It is also unclear how it will be streamed.

The show: What do we know?

Seojo Hoon plays Jin. Ahn Ji-Ho is J-Hope. Seo Young Joo is RM. Kim Yoon Woo portrays Jimin. Jung Woo Jin plays V. Jeon Jin Seo appears as Jungkook.

As per Reports, the drama will follow a fictitious plot that reflects what fans have seen so far in BTS’ short films, album notes, and more.

This show will explore the difficulties that young men face on their journey to adulthood. The fans will be able to watch how seven of the cast members met each other and their relationship developed over time.

The story will deal with issues such as childhood trauma, relationships within the family, social expectations and much more.

Fans React to Trailer

With Jin and J-Hope already carrying out their military duties and others waiting to get enlisted, the trailer brought a smile to every fan’s face. They did not hesitate to respond to it.

One fan wrote: “I controlled crying, but as soon as Jungkook’s ‘you are the cause of my euphoria’ hit, I started bowling my eyes! Does anyone else have tears in their eyes after watching this trailer?! Can’t wait for BTS universe’s Youth.”

Another added: “I’m very excited to see this drama when I first saw this trailer I get goosebumps when I hear jk voice.”

“The BTS drama Youth trailer omg!! When I was in the army, we would edit to create dramas or some soldiers wrote blogs with stories for you to read. Can’t wait for the drama to come out!!!!” wrote another.

“The BTS Universe drama ‘YOUTH’ finally releases its trailer OMGNSJSOS it’s been years bro I’m so excited for this,” said one more.