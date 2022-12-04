BTS RM’s Indigo & music video Wild Flower’s release time and how to stream

BTS: The waiting is over‘ RM Indigo is almost over as the Bangtan leader’The solo album, as well as the music video Wild Flower, will be available on December 2. Read all about RM’s Indigo release time and music video Wild Flower below.

Namjoon has a history of solo projects. His mixtapes, both previously released, are highly regarded by fans and critics. Moreover, his 2018 mixtape Mono peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album (that time) by a Korean soloist in chart history.

Now, RM is releasing the album with the most global collaborations and two mixtapes.

International release time of BTS RM’s Indigo

BTS RM’s Indigo will be released worldwide on December 2 at 2pm KST/ 12am ET. Check out the international airtime listings below.

Pacific Time 9.30 p.m. PT December 1.

9.30 p.m. PT December 1. Time in Central Europe: 12:01 p.m. CT on December 1,

12:01 p.m. CT on December 1, Eastern Time 12:00 AM ET on December 2,

12:00 AM ET on December 2, UK Time December 2, 2005, at 5 am GMT

December 2, 2005, at 5 am GMT Europe Time 12:01 CEST on December 2,

12:01 CEST on December 2, India Time 12.30 IST at 10.30 a.m. December 2,

12.30 IST at 10.30 a.m. December 2, Philippines Time: 12:00 PHT on December 2.

12:00 PHT on December 2. Japan Time Christmas 2nd, 2 p.m. JST

Christmas 2nd, 2 p.m. JST Australia Time 2.30 PM ACDT December 2,

2.30 PM ACDT December 2, Singapore Time: 12:01 p.m., December 2,

How to stream RM’s new music video Wild Flower (들꽃놀이)

RM’s Indigo will also have a music video for the title track Wild Flower featuring Cherry Bullet’s Youjeen.

Wild Flower video to be released December 2nd at 12:01 ET/12 pm KST. You can watch the music video premiere here HYBE Labels Youtube here.

Indigo Tracklist

Namjoon’s Indigo described as “the last archive of (his) twenties” Ten tracks total. Nine tracks of the ten feature artists that RM admires in the past, or who have collaborated like eAeon.

Yun (with Erykah Badu)

Anderson: Still Life Paak)

All Day (with Tablo

Forgetfulness with Kim Sawol

Get Closer with Paul Blanco, Mahalia

Part two of the change (Produced By eAeon).

Lonely

Hectic (with Colde).

Playing With Wild Flowers (with Cherry Filter’s Youjeen)

No.2 (with Park Ji Yoon).

BTS ARMY gets ready for their new album “lyrical genius”

RM is revered worldwide for being a true lyrical genius and after four years of Mono, fans will be getting to hear the Forever Rain crooner’s thoughts on the last few years of his twenties.

A fan of the album. Gushed, “Our gifted poet and lyrical genius #RM is about to drop the archive of his 20s Together let’s give #Indigo our best!”

Fans have also brought up Namjoon’s 2017 fan-cafe comment hailing the maestro’s poetic verses. Namjoon hinted previously at Wild Flower’s lyrics in his 2017 writing. “maybe rather than fireworks or cherry blossoms, we need wildflowers. the kind that grows peacefully. like that.”

Another fan has been added

Check out RM’s Indigo at 2 pm KST/12 am ET on December 2.

