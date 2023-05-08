BTS releases The Planet from Bastions release date and timing

We finally have a release date and time for BTS’ The Planet from Bastions OST. The seven members of BTS are all involved in this.

BTS fans can rejoice as we finally have details about the release of the band’s new song. It was recently announced that Space of BTS will have several pop-ups.

It’s the first time in awhile that all members are on the same song, as each member is currently working on his or her own project. Jungkook has released his song, along with Augst D. J-Hope and Jimin.

The Planet from Bastions OST release is set for May 12, 1 PM KST.

This movie is about new heroes that have entered the world of superheroes and are facing different challenges in order to establish their names.

The movie is due to be released on May 14, despite the fact that the song has been out since April.

The band releases a teaser video for their song

You can also find out more about the following: Teaser Fans have been smitten with this new song since it was released. They were quick to comment on it.

One user wrote: “I had no hope for an OT7 song before 2025, so no expectations.. And now it’s unexpectedly happening? I’m bursting with happiness. BTS is the sparkle of life.”

Another added: “I’m so happy to hear them sing together again.”

“This is magical…their voice just making me crazy and automatically my body dances…the happiness getting through hearing their voice is unexplainable only Armys can feel it,” wrote another.

“swear I want to hear more!!! My ears and heart are melting like everything they do is art!” said one more.

Their military service

Jin and J Hope have already enlisted. Who will be next to enroll is not known.

It has nevertheless been confirmed that they will all be returning in 2025, after their duty is done.

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. After that, he'll follow the Korean government enlistment process. The other members of the group will carry out military service according to their individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."