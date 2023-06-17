BTS Festa live dates, times and ways to view Jungkook’s and Namjoon’s performance

BTS Festa 2023 live stream is happening soon and the excitement to watch the grand show for BTS’ 10th anniversary is reaching through the roof. Here’s a look at BTS Festa live stream airdate, time, and how to watch Jungkook and Namjoon’s show.

BTS is a K-pop group that debuted on the scene in 2013, and ten short years later, they have changed the face of the pop music industry. To mark the special occasion of the group turning ten, BTS’ label BigHit Music arranged several activities including releasing a special OT7 song and a live firework show.

BTS Festa live stream 2023 will start on June 17 at 5 pm KST/4 am ET/1 am PT/9 am BST/10 am CET/5 pm JST/1.30 pm IST with Namjoon’s special event.

A fireworks display will be held at 8:30 PM KST (7.30 AM ET/4.30 AM PT/12.30 PM BST/1.30 CET/5.30 PM IST/7.30PM Philippines).

Jungkook’s narration at BTS’ Fireworks show

Along with RM aka Namjoon’s show at BTS Festa, Jungkook will have its own special segment of narration at the time of the BTS fireworks show at 8.30 pm KST/7.30 am ET.

BigHit Music revealed: “To celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS, a beautiful firework show will take place along with BTS’s music and Jungkook’s narration.” The label talked about making that memorable experience with ARMY gushing: “Gazing at the fireworks that decorate the night sky in Yeouido, look back on your ten years with BTS and look forward to the day you meet them again.”

BTS Festa Live 2023 – How to watch?

Bangtan TV YouTube is live streaming the BTS Festa fireworks 2023 show. Weverse globally with Jungkook’s voice in the background.

Namjoon’s 5 pm KST/4 am ET BTS Festa show will also be The following are some examples of streaming.

BTS is emotional about celebrating their 10th anniversary

BTS’ chapter 2 has been all about the members discovering their solo voices and diverse sides of their creative selves but among all the changes, one thing remains constant- BTS’ bond with ARMY. It is also evident in the emotional messages that the members have sent for Festa 2020!

RM said: “I see that we tweeted all sorts of things. As I read all our embarrassing tweets, I felt really good. I am often struck by how important a memory can be. Let’s walk together as we make more priceless memories like these in whatever form they may take in the future.”

Jimin talked about how BTS and ARMY grew up together for the last decade gushing: “It’s so heartening that we’re growing old together. I’m never lonely thanks to ARMY feeling the same emotions and reminiscing about the same things as I do. You will always be comforted. I hope we can make you feel the same way and be a source of comfort to you all time.”

BTS’ youngest Jungkook looked back at their time together with gratitude thanking fans for sharing all the love, joy, and happiness writing: “I want to thank each and every one of you for sharing your precious moments, crying and laughing with us for the past 10 years. You have taught us so much about happiness and loving. Even if our pace may be different, I would like to walk with you for another 10 years. I just know that there are so many things the future holds for us, so let’s trust, depend on, and love each other and continue to create memories that will abide deep in our hearts. I love you, ARMY.”

