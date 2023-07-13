BTS Fans pray for Latto-Jungkook Love Triangle as Teaser of New Song Seven Drops

Jungkook releases his first solo. The teaser of his latest song Seven featuring Latto, Han So Hee and other actresses was released.

BTS’s fans can look forward to something as Jungkook announced recently that his solo will be released on 13th July. Since a long time, the singer teased this and finally we get a glimpse of his much-anticipated single. Jungkook released this new music months after he sang Dreamers, the World Cup song.

Fans are hoping for a love triangle between Jungkook, Latto and Latto

A teaser was released for the song on 12 July, featuring Jungkook as well as actress Han So Hee. Latto is not in the video but fans were expecting to see Latto.

One fan wrote: “Hear me out there’s a love triangle between Han Sohee Jungkook and Latto and that’s why they were arguing in that scene.”

Another added: “No, but what if we get a love triangle?? Like Jungkook arguing with Han So Hee over Latto.?”

“Is Latto gonna be playing the other women? Jungkook is about to spill juicy details? Am I gonna see a steamy love triangle,” Commented another.

“Timeline talking bout love triangles and So Hee being mad cus Jungkook wanna slide on Latto and I need y’all to be so fr,” noted one more.

The latest on Seven

On June 30, BigHit Music confirmed the news of Jungkook’s solo. On June 30, BigHit confirmed the news about Jungkook solo. Statement, they said that the upcoming music is a “summer song.”

Latto will also be featured, as she is working with K-Pop for the very first time. It’s been months since he worked with Charlie Puth to create their song Left and Right.

The singer also had to deal with his Calvin Klein project. However, his fans can finally hear him sing again.

All BTS Members released solos?

Since BTS took a short break from their duties to complete their military training, the members are working very hard to get their single out on time. As of now, only BTS’ V hasn’t released his single.

There are also solo songs by other members, such as Jimin Jin J-Hope Suga and RM.