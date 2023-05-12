BTS book release date for ‘Beyond the Story” confirmed as this summer

BTS is bringing ARMY a special summer treat! The Grammy-nominated K-pop group’s book will delve deep into their historical career. Here’s a quick look at the release date of BTS’ new book ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.’

Bangtan Sonyeondan, or BTS as it is commonly known, has been called the largest boy band of our time. These 21st Century pop icons are dominating music charts across the globe. They transcend language barriers and borders. BTS’s epic journey has been meticulously documented through documentaries. And now, for those who love books, BTS is releasing their first non-fiction book!

BTS’ book Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record will be Released on the 9th of July, 2023, the day which is known as the birthday of Bangtan’s fandom ARMY.

Reports indicate that the U.S. Edition of Beyond The Story : 10 Years Record of BTS, will include exclusive photos on over 544 pages. It is expected that a range of literary icons, including Clare Richards and Slinjung, will translate the English version.

Anton Hur and Clare Richards share experience of working on BTS’ book

For global K-pop fans worldwide, BTS’ book will have an English translation and now the team behind the English translation including Anton Hur and Clare Richards have shared their experience of working on the book.

Hur tweeted: “This project was conducted under so much secrecy that it still feels very odd to be suddenly allowed to share this, and we want to leave the surprises in the book a secret for as long as possible out of respect for ARMY, but yes, Slin, @clarehannahmary It is translated by me.

He also added: “I do want to add that as Korean literary translators, our work on this book was conducted with the deepest respect for ARMY and BTS as they have been so supportive of Korean literature in translation over the years. It is truly an honor and a highlight of our careers.”

Clare Richards also posted her experience gushing, “What an incredible incredible honor, it was to be part of this incredible incredible project!!. I can’t wait for you all to see this book!!!! Thank you so much most of all to BTS and ARMY and all they’ve done for Korean literature.”

Bangtan releases a brand new OST

Along with BTS’ upcoming book announcement, fans of Billboard‘s Hot 100 charter group gifted a pre-summer song to fans called The Planet for the animated movie Bastions.

Listen to the music below.

