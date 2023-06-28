Bryn Frankel, Bethenny Frankel’s daughter who is rarely seen on the Today Show with her mom makes her ‘first appearance in public’

Bryn Frankel is the daughter of Bethenny’s REAL Housewives of New York ex-star Bethenny. She surprised fans when she made a rare appearance on TV.

Bethenny (52), a guest host for Today’s third hour, invited her daughter, who was also a guest, to take part in the discussion.

5 Bryn Frankel was a rare sight on TV. Today Show

5 Bryn was in front of cameras as her mother cohosted Today’s Tuesday episode. Credit: Today Show

The moment happened on Tuesday morning’s broadcast of Hoda & Jenna, where the reality star filled in for usual co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, 41.

The two women sat together at the desk of Hoda K. Kotb (58), and discussed her career growth, recent engagement with real estate developer Paul Bernon (44) as well as their blossoming careers.

Bryn was backstage, and the discussion turned to Bethenny’s daughter of 13 years, Bryn.

Hoda, a longtime friend of Hoda’s, recalled that she had been pregnant when Bryn was born.

Hoda told the camera, “I haven’t seen Bryn personally, but today Bryn, 13, is in our studio.” She then ushered the teenager to the front of the cameras.

She wore a loose-waved blond wig and a pink dress.

Bethenny stated that her daughter was attending her first appearance in public.

Catching up with Bryn

Hoda asked Bryn about the life she lived with her famous mother.

How does it feel to be a child of Bethenny? “Bynn, what’s it like having Bethenny as your mother?”

Her mother laughed out loud when she heard her daughter’s response.

What’s so crazy about her? Bryn replied that “all her stories” are what makes home life so interesting.

Brynn giggled adorably before sharing more details about Bravo’s star. She noted that she had a strict parenting style.

She explained this to her mother.

Hoda asked Bethenny what she thought about parenting teenagers.

Bethenny said it was amazing before she gave Hoda some advice. Hoda is a single mother with two daughters Hailey and Hope.

“You’re gonna love it. The TV star announced that you’re good because it requires you to think about the situation…and you do.

Bethenny shares her daughter with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 52, who she officially divorced in January 2021 after eight years of legal battles.

Months later, the former RHONY star got engaged to her fiancé Paul, although she only recently detailed how he popped the question.

SWEET ENGAGEMENT

Bethenny posted a series of images on Instagram over the weekend from their Florida Keys getaway.

Also included were videos in which she flashed her diamond engagement ring to the camera.

The podcast host revealed more about the proposal in her caption: “I never told you my engagement story… on February 12, 2021, during the pandemic, Paul and I went to Little Palm Island, a small private hotel on a Florida island in the Florida keys.

“We are homebodies and rarely book a reservation…we like to be free and nimble and not held down to a time or plan.

Paul made sure to get us a good view of the sun setting that evening, as the Keys is known for its stunning sunsets.

“We went to dinner and he walked me to a beautiful private table on the beach as private and romantic as a fantasy date on ‘the bachelor…'”

Bethenny continued: “The intimate details of the story are private but it was a beautiful proposal, in a beautiful setting, with a beautiful ring, to a beautiful man….

The story leaked because the paparazzi took a picture of me swimming in the ocean at Boca Raton, where we had never been before.

It was great to keep our secret for so long. It just didn’t feel appropriate to us to make an announcement.”

In her final post, she mentioned that both her dog and her daughter had been happy to receive Paul as a member of the family.

Paul is a wonderful man. Bryn, I and Biggy are very lucky to have him in our lives. “He is an intelligent, loving, handsome, good-looking, kind and funny man whom we adore with our whole hearts.”

5 Bethenny replaced Jenna Bush Hager as co-host on the third hour of the show. Credit: Today Show

5 Bryn, Bethenny’s only daughter with Jason Hoppy (her ex-husband), is her only child. Credit: Getty