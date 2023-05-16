Bryan Cranston’s Walt Made Anna Gunn Feel ‘Alone And Scared And Angry’ During Certain Scenes

Despite how villainous her husband turned out to be, new “Breaking Bad” fans might be surprised to learn that it was Skyler White, not Walt, who received the most amount of hate from the show’s viewers when it was initially on the air. The negative conversations surrounding her character were so widespread that Anna Gunn even penned a 2013 op-ed for The New York Times explaining why she found some viewers’ remarks about Skyler so concerning.

“From the beginning, I was aware that she might not be the show’s most popular character,” Gunn wrote. “But I was unprepared for the vitriolic response she inspired.” After discussing how some of the negativity toward her “Breaking Bad” character spilled over into hate for her as a performer, Gunn added, “I finally realized that most people’s hatred of Skyler had little to do with me and a lot to do with their own perception of women and wives.”

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, for his part, admitted in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker that he, like Gunn, was also disconcerted by the initial fan response to Skyler. “I can tell you it always troubled me, because Skyler, the character, did nothing to deserve that,” Gilligan said. “It’s a weird thing. I’m still thinking about it all these years later.”

Fortunately, in the years since “Breaking Bad” ended, the conversation surrounding Gunn’s character seems to have become more positive, while fans’ opinions about Walter White only seem to grow more negative. That’s arguably a good thing, especially considering that Bryan Cranston’s performance as Walt was apparently so emotionally potent that he made his co-stars feel the exact same shades of concern and anger as their characters.