Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén Join Cast of DC Movie (Exclusive)

Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén have joined the cast of “Blue Beetle,”DC Films has revealed the secret to their first superhero movie featuring a Latino actor.

Newcomer Marquezine is set to play the female lead and love interest Penny, Escobedo is set to play Milagros Reyes, the younger sister of Jaime Reyes, and details about Guillen’s role is being kept under wraps.

“Corba Kai” breakout Xolo Maridueña is set to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in “Blue Beetle.” “Charm City Kings”Angel Manuel Soto will direct. The screenplay is from Mexican-born writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Universal’s “Scarface” remake and Sony’s “Miss Bala.”John Rickard is the producer.

“Blue Beetle”It will be theatrically released on Aug. 18, 2023.

Blue Beetle, in DC Comics is the superhero alter-ego of three heroes. However, the film will be focused on Jaime Reyes, a Mexican-American teenager who assumes the Blue Beetle role.

Jaime Reyes, a creation of Keith Giffen, John Rogers and Cully Hamner, was introduced in the 2006 Olympics. “Infinite Crisis’ crossover event ahead the launch of a new “Blue Beetle”In May 2006. Reyes is a El Paso teenager of working class who was devoted to his family.

Jaime Reyes found the Blue Beetle Scarab while returning from school. He was with his two best friends, Paco and Brenda. The scarab was half-buried on a disused lot. Reyes brought the scarab home to see if it was real. That night, the scarab came alive, and grafted itself to the base of Jaime’s spine, and provided him with a suit of extraterrestrial armor which can be modified to enhance his speed and strength, as well as to create weapons, wings and shields.

Escobedo recently took one of the leads roles in “Hocus Pocus 2,”The sequel to Halloween’s cult-favorite. She starred previously in ABC’s one-hour drama. “The Baker and the Beauty.”She was discovered first for the 2018 ABC Discovers Showcase. She auditioned amongst thousands to be in a select group, of twenty. Recently, she can be seen as the lead in FX’s anthology series. “American Horror Stories”And in the Quibi limited series “Don’t Look Deeper,”Directed by Catherine Hardwicke. She can be seen currently in American High, a Hulu film. “Sex Appeal”The upcoming independent film. “Sis is Dead.”Los Angeles is the home of Escobedo. Escobedo is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Guillén is best known for paying Guillermo de la Cruz in FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,”For which he has received praise. Guillén also provides the voice of Funny the Magic House in “Mickey Mouse Funhouse.” Guillén is repped by Innovative.