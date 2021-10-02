Bruce Willis Wants Demi Moore to Be Set Up With John Travolta

Is it? Bruce WillisPushing Demi MooreStart dating John Travolta? One tabloid reports that Moore and Travolta might be involved in a scheme “old crushes”They once had a close relationship. Here’s what we know.

Demi Moore Succumbs to the Pressure ‘Lonely Widower’ John Travolta?

A recent issue of the National Enquirer According to reports Bruce Willis may be trying to set up Demi Moore with John Travolta, his ex-wife. According to the report Willis thinks the single stars are perfect together. This may not be the oddest pairing since Moore or Travolta “have had crushes on each other that date back decades,”Source: “John’s always said Demi is incredibly sexy and what a lucky guy Bruce was back in the day.”

Travolta is the insider’s explanation. “He wants to get back in the dating arena, and Demi is single and could use a companion.” Travolta tragically lost his wife, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer last year, and the tabloid insists he’s ready to move on. Moore, however, hasn’t been connected to anyone since his divorce from Ashton Kutcher. “She’s incredibly choosy about who she hooks up with, but John is known as a consummate gentleman. It’s hard to believe she’d turn him down.”

Insider muses “Demi’s had a soft spot for John for years.” And it’s great timing because Willis and Travolta are reuniting once again after starring in Pulp Fiction together back in the ’90s. The film is being shot by the old friends. Paradise City, and it’s no secret that Willis and Moore are extremely close. “Bruce would be happy to see John and Demi together! He adores them both,”The source said so. “Besides John and Demi’s history, and having a ton of the same friends, these two have so much in common. It makes perfect sense for them to get together!”

Demi Moore, John Travolta ‘Go Great Together’What is the best way to get started?

While we don’t doubt that Bruce Willis wants the best for Demi Moore, there’s just no evidence that he’s setting her up with John Travolta. There’s nothing to suggest Willis and Moore have gotten involved in each other’s love lives since their divorce, so it just doesn’t make sense that Willis would suddenly want to play matchmaker. Besides, Moore hasn’t made it seem like she has any problem with being single, and we doubt she’d need much help if she did decide to get back into the dating game.

Furthermore, it’s not exactly nice to claim Travolta was “crushing”Moore and Willis filming Pulp Fiction Since he was married at the time to Kelly Preston. Other than Travolta and Willis co-starring in a film over two decades ago, there’s nothing to connect Moore and the Grease Star. But, hey, anything’s possible. That being said, if a romance ever really does brew between Moore and Travolta, this disreputable tabloid won’t be the first to report on it.

It’s hard to trust the National Enquirer on Travolta and Moore since it’s never been right about their lives in the past. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Moore was causing problems in Willis’ marriage. The tabloid also reported that Olivia Newton-John was taking John Travolta out on dates. Moore was reported by the publication even more recently. “doesn’t even look like herself”After several cosmetic procedures. Obviously, the magazine isn’t trustworthy when it comes to the stars.